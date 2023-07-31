Barrel Proof Brings New Orleans-style Whiskey Bar to Nashville's Germantown Neighborhood
Award-winning Eshelman Construction Selected as General Contractor, Opening Slated for Fall 2023
The Barrel Proof project marks another milestone for our portfolio, enriching the Nashville community and growing its culinary business.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eshelman Construction is thrilled to partner with renowned hospitality company LeBlanc + Smith and Barrel Proof Holdings, led by Liam Deegan, Jason Sorbet, and Robert LeBlanc, to bring its celebrated Barrel Proof concept to downtown Nashville. The new location, strategically situated at 1010 Fourth Ave N in the vibrant Germantown neighborhood, is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
— Andrew Eshelman, Founder & President of Eshelman Construction
Barrel Proof, a popular whiskey and beer bar concept originating from New Orleans, will occupy a spacious ~3,500 square-foot interior and a covered outdoor patio area. The venue, designed by Nashville-based Remick Architecture, will exude a rustic charm offering patrons an inviting and cozy ambiance.
Barrel Proof has partnered with Eshelman Construction as the general contractor for the project, ensuring the highest standards of craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout the construction process. Remick Architecture, known for its innovative and thoughtful designs, will bring its expertise to create an exceptional space that blends seamlessly into the neighborhood's dynamic atmosphere.
Barrel Proof will be located close to the forthcoming DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana, becoming a focal point in downtown Nashville's thriving culinary and entertainment scene. Building on the success of its flagship location on Magazine Street in New Orleans' Lower Garden District, Barrel Proof will offer an impressive beverage lineup featuring dozens of beers and hundreds of whisky options, providing an unmatched selection for whiskey and beer enthusiasts in the area.
Liam Deegan, founder and creative director of Barrel Proof, expressed his excitement about expanding the Barrel Proof concept to Nashville. "We are thrilled to bring Barrel Proof to the growing Germantown neighborhood," said Deegan. "With its rich history and diverse culture, Nashville is the perfect city for us to showcase our dedication to exceptional hospitality experiences."
LeBlanc + Smith's portfolio includes acclaimed establishments such as Sylvain, Barrel Proof, Anna’s, The Will and The Way, and Hotel Chloe in New Orleans. Managing partner Jason Sorbet will lead cocktail list design appealing to diverse palettes in concert with Chef Todd Pulsinelli creating a delicious menu perfect for late-night dining.
"As whiskey lovers ourselves, the Eshelman Construction team is excited to partner on this project, bringing a success of The Crescent City venture to Music City, which is sure to delight patrons by delivering incredible beverage concepts and tasteful dining experiences," said Andrew Eshelman, Founder & President of Eshelman Construction. "The Barrel Proof project marks another milestone for our portfolio, enriching the Nashville community and growing its culinary business."
Barrel Proof is slated to open in Fall 2023 at 1010 Fourth Ave N.
Portfolio projects for Eshelman Construction include Mother's Ruin, the Patsy Cline Museum, and The Wash, just to name a few. Eshelman Construction was honored by Urban Land Institute Nashville with the 2023 Excellence in Development Award and The People's Choice Award.
About Eshelman Construction
Award-winning Eshelman Construction is a Nashville-based commercial construction company specializing in new construction, interior buildouts, renovations, and tenant improvements. Founded in 2016 by Andrew Eshelman, the company has since built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget. Eshelman Construction has worked on a wide range of projects, including corporate offices, restaurants, retail spaces, medical facilities, and more. The Eshelman Team is a group of dedicated specialists who offer decades of experience and provide exceptional customer service, and innovative solutions, with a focus on building lasting relationships. Eshelman Construction is committed to ensuring that each project is a success, from concept to completion. For more information, visit eshelman-construction.com.
