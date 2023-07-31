Latin Country Artist Stokoff Brings The Party To His Fans In His New Release "Welcome To La Fiesta"
I had a blast writing with Phil Barton & Brian White. This happy song invites everybody to chill out in a multicultural Fiesta where everybody is welcome to be themselves. So, WELCOME TO LA FIESTA!”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stokoff, a Latin country artist that has been expanding the genre's boundaries earning profiles on CMT, The Country Network and more, debuted his latest release "Welcome to La Fiesta" on Friday, July 28. Written by Stokoff, Phil Barton (Lee Brice, Priscilla Block and Dustin Lynch) and Brian White (songwriter for Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins, Rascal Flatts and Charley Pride), "Welcome to La Fiesta" serves as his second release to earn a spotlight by The Academy of Country Music on their Fresh Music Friday playlist.
— Stokoff
"I had a blast writing this song with Phil Barton and Brian White," says Stokoff. "It has the perfect Latin Redneck mix. The percussion and horns blend with the traditional pedal steel and fiddle, played by the one and only Jenee Fleenor (4 times CMA Musician of the year) and with the characteristics I've branded in my Stokoff Latin Country sound. This is a happy song, inviting everybody to chill out in a multicultural Fiesta (Party) where everybody is welcome to be themselves, without strings attached. So, WELCOME TO LA FIESTA!"
"Welcome to La Fiesta" is an upbeat country track fused with Latin instruments that will have you popping cervezas and throwing back spirits all night long. The lyric video will be premiering on AntiMusic on August 2. To download or stream the single, click here.
Welcome to La Fiesta
(Octavio Guzmán Stokoff, Phil Barton, Brian White)
Lights turned up
Curtains gonna drop
Bands gonna rock
Welcome to La Fiesta
Gonna give you a mix
Straight out of the sticks
A little Latin Redneck country, coming at ya
Es La Fiesta
CHORUS
So, lift your cup up, taste that good stuff,
Cerveza, Tequila, come on everybody let me hear ya
We ́ll stay all night in this good time
That good high, gonna get ya
Welcome to La Fiesta
Don’t matter, where you come from
Yeah, it’s on, this party’s for everybody
Mi Casa, su Casa
So, what ya waiting on, come on rock that body
It’s time to party
CHORUS
So, lift your cup up, taste that good stuff,
Cerveza, Tequila, come on everybody let me hear ya
We ́ll stay all night in this good time
That good high, gonna get ya
Welcome to La Fiesta
Pues yo estoy un poco loco,so come on an let’s just let go
And light up this crazy night tonight
CHORUS
So, lift your cup up, taste that good stuff,
Cerveza, Tequila, come on everybody let me hear ya
We ́ll stay all night in this good time
That good high, gonna get ya
Welcome to La Fiesta
In an interview with Vents Magazine, Stokoff reflected on the influence his Colombian heritage has played in his music. “Colombia is a very colorful country with different musical sounds. As South Americans, we are very positive, passionate, and creative people, and all of these feelings are blended in my songs.”
Stokoff's debut release in the US market, "Country Music Hits En Español Y Mas," saw almost two million streams on Spotify across the songs. The collection featured remakes and adaptations of the country hits from artists such as Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts, alongside Stokoff originals. To read more about Stokoff’s career and his work to bring country music to a Spanish speaking audience, check out this interview with Country in the UK by clicking here. Stokoff premiered on CMT with the music video for his single "Perfecto." He also established a new milestone in his career and foundation for his sound in the genre when he was accepted as an Academy of Country Music member. Additional releases would land him on both Apple Music Country Host Ty Bentli’s curated Apple Music Playlist, as well as the official Academy of Country Music’s own New Music Friday and Fresh Music Friday playlists.
About Stokoff:
Born in Germany but reared in Colombia, Stokoff began using songwriting to cope with the divorce of his parents when was a teen. His burgeoning interest in music dates back to the time when he lived in South America, and he spent several years searching for his musical identity before discovering that he wanted to challenge the boundaries of music in Spanish. In Colombia, his singles "Si Tu no Estás," "Quiero Ser" and "Todo ha Cambiado" hit the top of the charts. "Todo Ha Cambiado" was also featured on Country Music’s Country Wide & Breaking Mexican Music playlists on Apple Music. His single "Embrujo" surpassed over one million views on YouTube. Throughout his career, Stokoff has performed at the Latin Billboards in Las Vegas and opened for Ricardo Arjona (Grammy and Latin Grammy Award Winner with 20 million records sold) and Franco de Vita (Latin Grammy and MTV Video Music Award winner). Stokoff also served at the Colombian representative at the Viña del Mar Song Festival in Chile for a crowd of over 24,000 viewers and a live broadcast in 55 countries appearing alongside the Backstreet Boys representing the United States of America. He has since made the move to the U.S. and now calls Music City home with his wife and children.
Welcome to La Fiesta