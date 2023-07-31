Issues of strategic partnership discussed between Turkmenistan and China

Today, July 31, 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with a delegation of the People's Republic of China headed by Chen Gang, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the CPC Committee of Qinghai Province.

During the talks, the parties discussed topical aspects of the Turkmen-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership. At the same time, the dynamic development of cooperation in many areas of mutual interest was noted.

As R.Meredov emphasized, a distinctive feature of relations between Turkmenistan and the PRC is actively maintained contacts at the level of Heads of State, during which a wide range of issues of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields are discussed.

The great importance of parliamentary diplomacy was confirmed, while the effective development of inter-parliamentary and inter-party cooperation, which is an important area of successful interaction between the two states, was noted.

The parties noted the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and China within the framework of authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN. It was emphasized that on many issues on the international agenda, the parties demonstrate similar or close positions.

The commitment of the two countries to further deepen the partnership in the format of the dialogue "Central Asia - China" was also confirmed.

Speaking about the expansion of trade and economic partnership, the interlocutors noted the growth of bilateral trade, and also emphasized the great potential for interaction in this area. In this context, interest was expressed in further diversification of cooperation in priority areas.

The parties noted the fruitful cooperation in the field of education, science, as well as the field of cultural exchanges.