Golden Gate Global Announces New Broker-Dealer Affiliate 3G Financial

We are now one of the few regional centers in all of EB-5 with an affiliated broker-dealer.”SAN-FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Gate Global, an operator of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ("USCIS") approved EB-5 (Employment Based Fifth Preference VISA) regional centers, proudly announces that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has granted the application for membership of its new affiliate, Golden Gate Global Financial ("3G Financial"), a U.S. broker-dealer.
— Jeff DeCicco, CEO & CCO 3G Financial
Golden Gate Global is pleased to confirm that Jeff DeCicco will lead 3G Financial as its CEO and CCO. Mr. DeCicco, an accomplished executive in the field, brings extensive experience and knowledge, including almost a decade in EB-5 and 20 years on Wall Street in trading, institutional sales, and private equity.
Jeff DeCicco shared his enthusiasm about the new development, stating, “We are now one of the few regional centers in all of EB-5 with an affiliated broker-dealer."
Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global, echoed Mr. DeCicco's sentiments, "This is an exciting time for Golden Gate Global. We eagerly anticipate the future of this collaboration."
Abhinav Lohia, Designated Principal at 3G Financial, added, "This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to operating with transparency and integrity. We are positioned to deliver on our promise to provide the best services possible to our clients."
About Golden Gate Global
Golden Gate Global is an award-winning regional center operator headquartered in San Francisco, California. Established in 2011, Golden Gate Global has been offering EB-5 visa opportunities through institutional quality real estate projects with partners such as Lennar Corporation, JMA Ventures, Sacramento Kings, and Signature Development Group to EB-5 investors from all over the world. Golden Gate Global enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has been successful in raising over $700M of EB-5 capital from over 1,300 EB-5 investors since its inception more than 12 years ago. For more information, please visit www.3gfund.com.
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.
