Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,241 in the last 365 days.

Revolutionizing Casino Security: eConnect Integrates with CasinoTrac™ for Enhanced Surveillance

eConnect & Table Trac join forces, integrating real-time data & facial recognition to enhance casino security, efficiency, and patron experience.

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX:TBTC)

LAS VEGSA, NV, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eConnect and Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) proudly announce a groundbreaking integration, merging real-time casino management data from CasinoTrac™ CMS with eConnect's advanced facial recognition system. Implemented successfully at a major native American casino, in Texas, this revolutionary tool will greatly enhance the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and security protocols, automate surveillance, and significantly improve the overall patron experience by allowing operators to better interact with higher value patrons.

Henry Valentino III, CEO of eConnect, stated, "Our collaboration with CasinoTrac is transformative for the gaming and hospitality industry. By integrating real-time data from CasinoTrac's management system, we can supercharge our facial recognition capabilities, allowing operators to identify high-value patrons, enhance security, and streamline surveillance. It's an innovation that delivers a comprehensive approach to casino management."

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc., the provider of CasinoTrac, said, "This has been a very exciting project, quick to come to market. The speed at which eConnect adopted and integrated with CasinoTrac is a testament to their development team and our integration design. Enabling the operator and third-party partners to consume real-time data should be an industry standard; it’s one of ours. We are delighted to help bring this value and feature suite to all our collective installations."

This unique integration showcases the shared commitment of both eConnect and CasinoTrac to leverage advanced technology to revolutionize the gaming and hospitality industry. Their integrated solutions aim to provide a seamless, secure, and personalized patron experience while increasing the operational efficiency and security of gaming establishments.

About Table Trac, Inc.:
Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells CasinoTrac, a unified casino information and management ecosystem. The company has nearly 300 systems installed around the world. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Investor Relations:
Randy Gilbert
Randy.gilbert@casinotrac.com
952.548.8877

Press Contact:
Jeff Baldi
jeff.baldi@casinotrac.com
702.521.0317


About eConnect:
eConnect is a leader in providing intelligent software solutions that automate and streamline processes within the gaming and hospitality industries. Their cutting-edge technology offers AI, data, and video analytics to bolster business efficiency, security, and profitability.

Press Contact:
Dave McCormick
Dave.mccormick@econnect.tv
702.523.8786

Dave McCormick
eConnect, Inc.
+1 702-523-8786
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Revolutionizing Casino Security: eConnect Integrates with CasinoTrac™ for Enhanced Surveillance

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more