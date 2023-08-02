Biddappa "Sachin" Machanda Takes on Key Role as Country Manager & VP for ProHance in Philippines
ProHance invests in hyper-growth in the Philippines and South East AsiaMANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, announces the joining of Biddappa "Sachin" Machanda as Country Manager & Vice President in the Philippines.
The appointment reinforces the importance of the Philippines & Southeast Asia market to ProHance and reiterates its commitment to rapidly accelerate the strong base of the existing 35,000+ users it has in the region. Sachin joins ProHance with over 21 years of diverse experience in the BPO and Captive environments and brings a wealth of expertise in operations management, organizational strategy, process improvement, and people development.
Before joining ProHance, Sachin held several leadership positions at Movate, iQor, Convergys, Accenture, and Thomson Reuters. He is a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and has a diploma in Total Quality Management & ISO 9000 from All India Institute of Management Studies. He is an avid sportsman and has played for the Philippines National Team Cricket and represented in various T20 World Cup Qualifiers.
"Sachin’s unique experience encompasses having worked on large operations and implementing multi-channel process improvement techniques. His extensive knowledge spans various business segments, including ISPs, Telcos, Financial Information Services, Computer and Phone Manufacturers, Healthcare, Digital Infrastructure Services, and Enterprise Product Support. He will lead the client support and business development function through this pivotal stage of rapid expansion of ProHance in the Philippines & SEA region,” said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance.
Commenting on his joining, Sachin said: “I am excited to join ProHance when it is at the juncture of explosive growth. I believe in the company's mission of enabling enterprises with productivity solutions for their new-age workforce, especially in the hybrid environment. ProHance's solid customizable proprietary platform houses data reporting features, workflows, compliance, and analytics, making it a must-have weapon in the transformation armory. ProHance is not only a tool but also a culture of how organizations can remain profitable even in tougher economic times."
About ProHance: ProHance is a leading provider of new-age omni-channel operations management solutions. The advanced platform enables organizations to optimize back-office processes and streamline chat and email servicing. With real-time visibility and data-driven insights, ProHance empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence and sustainable success.
Shikha Mishra
ProHance
+91 98711 04464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube