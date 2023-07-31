VARStreet‘s Aggregated Catalog Now Also Includes Products from ADI Global
VARStreet Expands Aggregated Catalog with ADI Global Products, Enhancing VARs' Offerings
We are expanding our aggregated catalog by adding a new distributor. This new addition will help reseller partners increase their product offering and get more value out of our VARStreet application.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet, the leading provider of integrated sales quoting and eCommerce software for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada, has exciting news for VARs using ADI Global as a distributor. The company has announced the addition of ADI Global to its aggregated catalog, which already comprises over 7 million SKUs from more than 45 IT and office supply distributors, including big names like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and ScanSource.
— Shiv Agarwal, Vice President – Sales, VARStreet
With the inclusion of ADI Global in VARStreet's catalog, VARs who have an account with both ADI Global and VARStreet will now be able to leverage the powerful VARStreet platform to run their day to day operations like Sales Quoting, CRM, Procurement, and also set up a modern and highly customizable eCommerce store. This integration opens up new opportunities for VARs to expand their product portfolio and enhance their offerings to customers.
ADI Global is a renowned wholesale distributor specializing in AV and low-voltage products, with over 25 years of expertise in meeting a variety of technical and system integration requirements for their customers. Their extensive range of products covers diverse categories such as Data Communications and Networking, Video Surveillance, Wire & Cable, Fire, Tools & Hardware, and Residential and Commercial AV. Additionally, ADI Global represents some of the industry's top brands, including Logitech, Honeywell, Sony, Panamax, Turing, Elk, Veracity, Axis Communications, and CDVI.
VARStreet is all set to support ADI Global resellers with real-time price and inventory files, electronic ordering, quoting capabilities, eCommerce functionalities, and access to rich content from Etilize & IceCat for ADI Global's product catalog. This integration aims to streamline the ordering process and provide VARs with valuable resources and tools for their business growth.
Shiv Agarwal, Vice President – Sales, VARStreet, expressed his enthusiasm about the latest expansion of the aggregated catalog. He said, "We are expanding our aggregated catalog by adding a new distributor. This new addition of ADI Global will help our reseller partners increase their product offering and get more value out of our VARStreet application."
VARStreet has been the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the United States and Canada since 1999. The platform boasts integration with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors, offering a comprehensive catalog of over 7 million products across 1,000+ categories and sub-categories. It serves as a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. Additionally, VARStreet's platform is widely adopted by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
With the latest addition of ADI Global's products to its aggregated catalog, VARStreet continues to solidify its position as a leading software solution, empowering VARs to thrive in the competitive marketplace and deliver exceptional value to their customers.
For more information about VARStreet and its offerings, please visit www.varstreetinc.com
About VARStreet:
Founded in 1999 and fueled by over $20 million investment, VARStreet has been the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the United States and Canada. The platform integrates with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, SYNNEX, D&H, and more to offer a collective catalog of 7 million+ products over 1,000+ categories and sub-categories. It is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet’s platform is also extensively used by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn