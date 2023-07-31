The Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival Moves to Mason Dixon Fairgrounds, Held Aug. 4-6
Announcing a dedicated media-only preview event on Friday morning, August 4 including Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Private Hot Air Balloon Rides
Our 7th Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival will be the best one yet. We look forward to a fun environment for the entire family. The Mason Dixon Fairgrounds in Delta, PA are tremendous to work with.”DELTA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Festival Founder Alex Spies
The 7th Annual Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is excited to announce its new event location at the Mason Dixon Fairgrounds in Delta, Pa. The Festival will showcase professional balloonists from over 10 states, along with local breweries, wineries, food vendors, artisans, live music and children’s activities.
Anticipated to be a highly attended event, tickets must be purchased in advance at www.ChesapeakeBayBalloonFestival.com. There will be no onsite sales. Gates are open from 4:00pm until 9:30pm from Friday through Sunday, August 4-6, 2023.
There is a dedicated media-only preview event on Friday morning, August 4, and is presented in part by Visit Harford, a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of Harford County and its tourism attractions. There will be ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Harford Chamber and private Hot air balloon rides (cameras are welcome during rides.)
“This year’s Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is shaping up to be the best one yet, and we look forward to hosting a fun environment for the entire family,” said Festival Founder Alex Spies. “The Mason Dixon Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania has been tremendous to work with, and we’re excited to bring the event to them.”
Hot Air Balloons will be the focus of the multi-day event. The Claw’d the Crazy Crab, Eddie & Rickenbacker, Tiny the Fire Dog, and many more are scheduled to attend. The crowd favorites are always balloon fly-aways, tethered balloon rides, and the after-dark balloon glows. For the more adventurous, visit the Festival’s website to make reservations for private balloon flights.
“The magic of ballooning, along with the opportunity to support local producers, makes this event even more unique and special.” said Festival Co-producer Scott Powers. “The three-day Festival includes professional Hot Air balloonists, agri-tourism-based producers and vendors from Harford & York Counties, and kids activities. An added highlight of the festival are performances by musicians including Nashville recording artist, Jimmy Charles, Black Dog Alley, The Mayo Family Band, Blue Train and more.”
As the opening day of the festival draws closer, the organizers are offering a limited amount of media interviews and on-site experiences and Sponsorship opportunities. Among the major partners for this year’s event are Title Sponsor Visit Harford, The American Farm Foundation, Ocean City Balloon Festival, and Mason Dixon Fairgrounds. Limited sponsorship opportunities are also still available. To arrange an interview, or for sponsorship information contact Scott Powers at Scott@americanfarmfoundation.org
For a complete listing of the 3 day event’s activities visit www.ChesapeakeBayBalloonFestival.com or follow on Facebook @chesbayballoon or Instagram @chesapeakebayballoonfestival.
