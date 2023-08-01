SideBar Welcomes Professor Julie Suk, author of After Misogyny: How the Law Fails Women and What to Do about It
Cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitchel Winick discuss the legal and economic framework in the United States that fails to fairly recognize and value women's work.
Many other countries have enacted constitutional protections and inclusive lawmaking processes that result in more equitable outcomes for women.”MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Professor Julie Chi-hye Suk, author of After Misogyny: How the Law Fails Women and What to Do about It. In this latest episode of SideBar, cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitchel Winick discuss the legal and economic framework in the United States that fails to fairly recognize and value women's work. Professor Suk is a scholar in the fields of law, history, sociology, and politics who has authored dozens of articles and book chapters about comparative constitutional law and the legal structures that impact gender quotas, and women, work, and family.
— Professor Julie Suk
Co-host Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law, noted, “Unfortunately, the U.S. remains a leader in unequal pay, no pay, inadequate support for childcare, healthcare, and social services, and irregular parental leave policies and protections. Professor Julie Suk explains how other countries have enacted constitutional protections and inclusive lawmaking processes that result in more equitable outcomes for women that provide benefits to all members of society. Professor Suk challenges us to consider correcting deficiencies in our federal constitution that would enhance equality, improve the economy, and enrich our democracy.
“We are very excited to have Julie Suk join us on SideBar,” said cohost Mitchel Winick, dean of Monterey College of Law. “Her 2020 book, We the Women: The Unstoppable Mothers of the Equal Rights Amendment, was the first book to chronicle and assess the twenty-first-century revival of the Equal Rights Amendment, culminating in Virginia’s ratification in 2020.”
Professor Suk joined the Fordham School of Law faculty after three years at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, where she served as dean for Master’s Programs and professor of sociology, political science, and liberal studies. Before that, Suk was a Professor of Law for 13 years at Cardozo Law School in New York. She has also taught as a visiting professor at the law schools at Yale, Harvard, Columbia, University of Chicago, and UCLA and as a fellow at the European University Institute in Florence and LUISS-Guido Carli in Rome.
Professor Suk received her doctorate in politics from Oxford University and her J.D. from Yale Law School. Following law school, she clerked for the Honorable Harry T. Edwards of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
To listen to Professor Suk's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
