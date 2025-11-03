SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Monica Ojcius, Director of Strategic Development at Community Hospice, Inc.

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU KAZU Logo MCL 50th Logo Community Hospice, Inc. Monica Ojcius

Community Hospice & Health Services provides hospice and palliative care for adults, pediatrics, and outpatient mental health counseling for adults & children.

Our work supports those with serious illnesses and end-of-life journeys. We offer hope and healing by providing grief relief to surviving family members.” — Monica Ojcius, Director of Strategic Development at Community Hospice, Inc.

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast, sponsored by KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Monica Ojcius, Director of Strategic Development at Community Hospice, Inc. Community Hospice & Health Services provides end-of-life care with compassion and dignity and is still evolving to add to the continuum of care that people need by investing in programs that support community members in critical and meaningful ways. Monica Ojcius, Director of Strategic Development, discusses serving more than 2,500 patients and families each year, providing hospice and palliative care for adults and pediatrics, and outpatient mental health counseling for adults and children.Over the past 45 years, Community Hospice & Health Services has grown from humble beginnings as a small all volunteer-based hospice organization serving Stanislaus County. Programs today include hospice care, supportive palliative care, pediatrics care programs, bereavement support for hospice families, outpatient mental health counseling, school-based counseling, and Camp Wokini, a youth grief camp formerly known as Camp Erin of the Central Valley. The organization also has a retail operations division including seven Hope Chest Thrift Stores throughout the Central Valley. Services are now provided in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Merced, Calaveras, Mariposa, Tuolumne, and parts of Contra Costa, Sacramento, Alameda, and Santa Clara counties. For more information, go to https://hospiceheart.org ---Special Announcement: KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to announce a new collaboration that will add the SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. Starting Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is cohosted by former law deans Mitch Winick and Jackie Gardina, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities,” explained Winick. “Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” said Gardina.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about law dean cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 70 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org

