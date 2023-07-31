Submit Release
The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials President of the European Commission

On July 28, 2023, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Belgium S.Palvanov presented his credentials to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

During the conversation, the commitment of Turkmenistan to further strengthening cooperation with the European Commission in all areas of interaction, including in the energy sector, was confirmed.

In this regard, the Head of the European Commission noted the prospects for further expansion of partnership.

In conclusion, the parties expressed their readiness to further develop effective cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU.

