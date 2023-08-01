Rellevate Announces Zane Aldoory as Director of Business Development
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge digital banking, payment and disbursements services announces the addition of Zane Aldoory to our Business Development team.
Zane will serve as Director of Business Development for Rellevate. He comes to Rellevate with extensive international experience in Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG), Hospitality, Food Service and QSR.
“With Zane’s breadth of experience in key verticals that are challenged with employee hiring and retention, he will be a great asset to the Rellevate Team. We welcome his expertise in developing relationships as we continue to focus our efforts in delivering financial wellness benefits to empower American workers to affordably access, move, and use their money - anytime, anywhere.” said Stewart Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate, Inc.
"I am thrilled and delighted to join Rellevate, an organization that shares my steadfast conviction in creating opportunities," says Zane Aldoory, Director of Business Development. "Together, we will unlock fresh possibilities and push the boundaries of what we will achieve".
Zane holds a BSc in International Marketing and an MBA from Cardiff University as well as a BA in English literature and translation from Ajman University.
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
Michele Sullender
Rellevate, Inc.
msullender@rellevate.com