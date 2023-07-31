Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,065 in the last 365 days.

Taleam Professional Computer IT Services For Small Businesses

computer service in Ottawa

Taleam computer service

A computer service company Taleam Systems provides fast, reliable and affordable computer IT support in Ottawa and across Canada.

With our wealth of industry expertise, we are well-equipped to address the challenges faced by businesses in today's fast-paced technological landscape.”
— Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taleam Systems is a computer IT support service that has been around since 2011 and offers professional computer service to small businesses in Ottawa and across Canada.

The computer company is based in Ottawa and specializes in diagnosing computer problems such as cybersecurity, hardware and software installation, and website optimization.

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam says, "Whether your issue is a computer virus, needing printer support, hardware installation, or need cybersecurity software, we are here to assist you."

The company offers the following services:
-Virus removal,
-Printer support,
-Hardware installation,
-Cybersecurity software,
and much more.

Ahmadzai states, "As an expert in the technology service field, our team is dedicated to collaborating with you to identify and implement the most suitable solution for your business needs."

Taleam Systems now offers same-day service and can come to your office or can be done remotely. Taleam Systems is known for their affordable rates and professional service with exceptional customer service which has allowed them to serve clients in many industries.

Ahmadzai adds, "With our wealth of industry expertise, we are well-equipped to address the challenges faced by businesses in today's fast-paced technological landscape."


To learn more about Taleam services, visit the website at https://taleamsystems.com/

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai
Taleam
+1 613-979-0309
email us here

You just read:

Taleam Professional Computer IT Services For Small Businesses

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more