Ahmadzai: Afghanistan Lack Quality Education and Healthcare and Offers to Support the Sector Through Technology
Ahmadzai is pleased to share that challenges faced in restoring education and healthcare in Afghanistan brings to light the role of peace play in the process.
I am pleased to see right now, policies are in discussion to restore education and healthcare for all Afghans.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems, witnessed first-hand the worsening state of education and healthcare in Afghanistan during his visit last year. He says, "I am pleased to see right now, policies are in discussion to restore education and healthcare for all Afghans."
He urges swift action by relevant organizations and businesses to restore these basic human rights to all Afghans, and is ready to help out using his and his company's expertise. He adds, "My company is ready to help out in the field of technology education since we understand the local culture and customs of Afghanistan and share our knowledge with the hope of helping Afghans benefit from the latest technology."
Taleam Systems, a company specializing in technology education, has partners in the tech sector with over a decade of experience. Ahmadzai hopes to share his knowledge and help his Afghan counterparts benefit from the latest technology.
He concludes, "I understand the challenge of restoring education and healthcare in Afghanistan and it can be attributed to the lack of peace in the region." The delay in implementing initiatives for the same is a matter of concern, and efforts need to be made to establish stability in the area for successful restoration of these basic necessities which is being echoed by Ahmadzai.
Taleam Systems was founded in 2011 by Ahmadzai and is based in Ottawa-Canada. To learn more about Taleam visit the website at https://taleamsystems.com/
