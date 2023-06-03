AHMADZAI: Small Businesses Need Peace in Afghanistan, not more insecurity
Ahmadzai of Taleam has experience in Afghanistan who has been advocating for peace, but states there is ongoing war which hinders business relations.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This news comes at a time when Afghan people and small businesses need peace due to tensions rising in the war-torn country. Meladul Haq Ahmadzai has been advocating for real and stable peace in Afghanistan for years through his technology company in Canada but the motivation is draining.
He states, "Today, there is still lack of peace for business leaders as the war continues on Afghan soil".
According to Ahmadzai, for 20-years international relations on Afghanistan with the world were good to an extent, but today, the country needs honest peace.
He states, "When it comes to international efforts, it has gone upside down which is hurting the economy like small businesses to operate in the region and in Afghanistan". Businesses leaders like Ahmadzai of Taleam Systems who has experience in Afghanistan has been advocating for durable peace.
According to him, the benefits of peace are great for all. He states, "Good relations with brotherly countries will factually skyrocket exports, international relations, attract more businesses and maintain good industry, which helps the entire world".
