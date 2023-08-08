Veterans Legal Institute Honors Luminaries for Furthering Access To Justice For Orange County Veterans
Veterans Legal Institute provides pro bono legal assistance to low-income, homeless, disabled, & at-risk current & former service members. The mission is to eliminate barriers to housing, healthcare, education, and employment and promote self-sufficiency among veterans.
Major General Jay M. Coggan will be designated Veteran of the Year and recognized for his distinguished service and decades-long commitment to the US Military and the California Military Department.
Kathy Dawson is receiving the Veterans Advocate of the Year Award as she's served on the board for years, acting as an ambassador for the organization, assisting with employment recruitment, and hosting events to bring awareness and funding for veterans in need.
Sam M. Eagle, a personal injury attorney based in Huntington Beach, California, has been named Attorney of the Year for his unwavering pro bono support for veterans with legal needs.
The 10th annual Lawyers for Warriors event on November 6 at the Lyon Air Museum will honor dedicated local heroes who have served our nation's military.
During this annual fundraiser, VLI will celebrate its position as one of the nation's only nonprofit public interest law firms exclusively devoted to the legal needs of former military members and the Orange County leaders who tirelessly advance this mission.
"VLI's clients have shown tremendous bravery and dedication to our country, protecting it both at home and abroad. Many of our clients have endured significant physical, emotional, and psychological wounds while serving in combat," said Antoinette Naddour, VLI's co-founder and executive director. "Thanks to our supportive volunteers and community leaders, we have provided over 10,000 veterans with pro bono legal services since our inception, and Lawyers for Warriors is our annual opportunity to recognize many of them."
The 2023 honorees will join a distinguished group of volunteer attorneys, veteran advocates, and community leaders that VLI has recognized since 2013 for their commitment to honoring our nation's veterans and supporting them.
Law Firm of the Year: VLI recognizes BakerHostetler's Costa Mesa, CA, office as Law Firm of the Year for its exceptional legal services to VLI clients, striving to prevent veteran homelessness throughout Southern California. Founded in 1916 by Newton D. Baker, who served as the U.S. Secretary of War during World War I, BakerHostetler is one of the nation's largest law firms, representing clients globally. With offices across the country, the firm boasts a team of over 1,000 attorneys who handle litigation, dispute resolution, and strategic deal-making to safeguard clients' competitiveness and navigate the legal landscape shaping the global economy.
Veteran of the Year: Major General (CA) Jay M. Coggan will be designated Veteran of the Year for his distinguished service to the US military and the California Military Department. General Coggan has been the Commanding General of the California State Guard since May 2018, following his tenure as the Commander of the State Guard's Legal Support Command and Chief Counsel Cyber Operations for the California Military Department. A resident of Austin, Texas, he is recognized for his decades-long commitment to serving the military.
Community Partner of the Year: The California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) will be honored as the Community Partner of the Year. CalVet is dedicated to serving California veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the state and federal benefits and services they deserve due to their selfless and honorable military service. With nearly 1.6 million veterans residing in the state, CalVet strives to provide comprehensive support to veterans from every era.
Attorney of the Year: Sam M. Eagle, a personal injury attorney based in Huntington Beach, California, has been named Attorney of the Year for his unwavering pro bono support for veterans with legal needs. Eagle served in Vietnam before attending law school and starting his legal practice. During his career, he served as a Judge Pro Tem for the Westminster Traffic Court and as a Temporary Judge for the Orange County Superior Court. Even after retiring from active practice, Eagle continues volunteering as a Temporary Judge for Small Claims Court and civil mediation.
Veterans Advocate of the Year: Kathy Dawson, CEO of Dawson & Dawson and a VLI board member, receives the designation of Veterans Advocate of the Year. Based in Laguna Niguel, California, Dawson has over three decades of experience as a leading Certified Staffing Professional (CSP), helping individuals and companies secure employment opportunities. She has been invaluable to VLI, serving on the board for many years, acting as an ambassador for the organization, assisting with employment recruitment, and hosting events to raise awareness and funding for veterans in need.
The 2023 Lawyers for Warriors event is presented by Wright Ford Young & Co., the largest single-office CPA firm providing audit, tax, and accounting services in Orange County. They return as the presenting sponsor for the fifth consecutive year. The Irvine, Calif.-based firm is dedicated to supporting the well-being of veterans and their families and donates 1% of its yearly gross revenue to nonprofit causes, including VLI.
For those interested, additional sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. Event tickets can be purchased for $150 per guest for in-person attendance or $50 for virtual attendance. To learn more about Lawyers for Warriors and register, visit VetsLegal.org.
About Veterans Legal Institute: Veterans Legal Institute (VLI) is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to providing pro bono legal assistance to low-income, homeless, disabled, and at-risk current and former service members. VLI's mission is to eliminate barriers to housing, healthcare, education, and employment and promote self-sufficiency among veterans. To learn more or get involved, visit VetsLegal.org.
