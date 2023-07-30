Road closure - VT Route 214 in East Montpelier
Vermont Route 214 in East Montpelier is closed due a vehicle crash. The closure is about a mile north of Route 2, about half-way between Goddard College and North Montpelier. Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure. Specific details of the crash are not yet known.
Updates will be provided as details are available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.