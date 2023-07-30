Submit Release
News Search

There were 127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,399 in the last 365 days.

Road closure - VT Route 214 in East Montpelier

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 214 in East Montpelier is closed due a vehicle crash.  The closure is about a mile north of Route 2, about half-way between Goddard College and North Montpelier. Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure.  Specific details of the crash are not yet known.

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

You just read:

Road closure - VT Route 214 in East Montpelier

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more