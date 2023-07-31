Boy Scouts of America Completes Its 20th National Jamboree; A 10-Day Adventure for Nearly 16,000 Scouts and Scouters

Scouts breaking down camp and getting ready to head home during the 2023 National Scout Jamboree at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia. (BSA Photo by Leo He) Scott Pelley of CBS discusses Ketherine Frost's Eagle project during the 2023 National Scout Jamboree at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia. (BSA Photo by Dave Doty) Maddy Muller, Malliese Geiberlynn, and Jacob Gach from Daniel Webster Council represents New Hampshire at the hometown celebration during the 2023 National Scout Jamboree at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia. (BSA Photo by Leo He) AY Young performs during the OA Apex show during the 2023 National Scout Jamboree at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia. (BSA Photo by Tom Copeland) Scouts get ready for fun during the 2023 National Scout Jamboree Basecamp Bash, at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia. (BSA Photo by Dan Glass)

Jam-Packed Agenda Ranged from Serious to Silly; From Listening to World-Class Speakers to Learning How to Weld, Helping Flood Victims & Playing in a Kazoo Band

Jamboree has been an overwhelming success. The range and quality of program have been outstanding and feedback from our Scouts extremely positive. 2023 Jamboree has helped Scouting to move forward.” — Roger Mosby, CEO and Chief Scout, Boy Scouts of America

MOUNT HOPE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As nearly 16,000 Scouts and Scouters pack their gear, roll up their tents, and board busses to head back to their home states and countries, they’ll be taking with them memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. Over the past 10 days, they’ve had the opportunity to learn new skills, participate in high adventure activities, gain insights into different points of view, and to have a boatload of fun.

From the outset, Scouting’s 20th Jamboree was guaranteed to be special, as the first National Jamboree where female Scouts were able to attend as members of Scouts BSA troops; which represented more than 20% of the total participants.

Here’s a very small sampling of what Scouts have experienced or witnessed at the 2023 Jamboree:

• Zip-lining over 3,200 linear feet of cable, mountain biking on 33 miles of trail, white water rafting through the New River National Park, or skateboarding in the second largest skate park in the world;

• Learning about topics including sustainability, electronics, engineering, chemistry, robotics, archeology, genealogy, family life, and insect study…with the opportunity to earn related merit badges;

• Experiencing some sense of what it’s like to have special needs, through the “Disability Challenge”;

• Gaining first-hand insights from an astrophysicist, TOPGUN flight instructor, Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient, a four-star general, a chief diversity officer at NASA, a CEO of a public company, an Assistant Director of the CIA, and the former anchor of a major network news program;

• Participating in the “JamboWarrior” competition over a rigorous obstacle course that tests their strength and endurance;

• Helping to fill more than 5,000 “Flood Buckets” consisting of cleaning supplies, to assist flood victims as they work to restore their lives;

• Increasing their understanding of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and their appreciation of individuals with different viewpoints, and of difference races, genders and orientations;

• Shooting sporting clays and trap on a range ranked #3 in the world for shooting opportunities;

• Acting in a live production of “12 Angry Jurors,” directed by a noted Broadway producer;

• Witnessing the unveiling of the “Ascending Eagle” bronze statue that honors women in Scouting, and interacting directly with the sculpture who created that work of art;

• Building and launching their own submersible device, in a program sponsored by General Dynamics;

• Posting humorous photos of cans of bean dip, a less than popular item that have been included in the boxed lunches participants and staff received during the Jamboree;

• Getting an up-close look and photo with Regis, the 17 year-old American Bald Eagle that’s a permanent nature preserve resident;

• Visiting the Jamboree’s kazoo museum and playing a kazoo in the Jamboree Kazoo Band;

• Learning about different world religions and their practices, which included the Bar Mitzvah of 3 Scouts on site at the Jamboree;

• Interacting with representatives of the U.S. armed forces, including a Navy SEAL virtual reality experience;

• Dancing to hip hop music at any one of 5 different Basecamp “Bashes,” or witnessing Eagle Scout hip hop artist AY Young film B-Roll for a new video featuring his anthem to Scouting.

Typically held every 4 years, Jamborees are the BSA’s largest national events, where since its inception in 1937 more than one million Scouts, Scout leaders and staff have participated in a celebration of Scouting’s commitment to fun, friendship, outdoor adventure, service to others, personal development, diversity, and leadership.

Since 2013, the Jamborees have been held at BSA’s Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia and supported by the West Virginia Air National Guard (WVNG), along with a host of civilian and law enforcement agencies, who provide logistics, transportation, security, medical, communications and public affairs under Unified Commander Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, WVNG Adjutant General.

For more than one million currently enrolled youth, Scouting is all about moving Forward, which has been the theme of the 2023 National Jamboree. BSA’s CEO and Chief Scout, Roger Mosby, said, “This Jamboree has been an overwhelming success. The range and quality of the program have been outstanding, the weather has cooperated, and feedback from our Scouts and contingent leaders is extremely positive. In every respect, our 2023 Jamboree has helped Scouting to move forward.”

____________________________________

About the 2023 National Jamboree

Media can find more information about the National Jamboree at jamboree.scouting.org/media or contact PR@Scouting.org

National Jamboree B-Roll

https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720307153593

National Jamboree Stock Images https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720305973950

PLEASE NOTE: Photos should be credited as “Photo: Boy Scouts of America.”

2023 National Jamboree Logo

https://scouting.webdamdb.com/bp/#/folder/10595459/

About the Boy Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people to be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 7 and 21 and approximately 960,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit https://www.scouting.org.

How to Join Scouting

For information on joining the Boy Scouts of America, please visit https://beascout.scouting.org/.

Moving Forward With Memories At National Jamboree 2023