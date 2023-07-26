Video: Scouts Assemble 5,000 Cleaning Kits to Help Flood Victims

Scouting’s Flood Bucket service project at the National Jamboree prepared more than 5,000 buckets, the largest number ever assembled in a single effort, according to the program’s organizers.

Each Flood Bucket contains several essential cleaning items that help flood victims to begin restoring their homes and lives.

Scouts included a personalized message in every Flood Bucket, offering words of encouragement to flood victims.

2:00 mp.4 video for broadcast now available in multiple formats

MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- States including Vermont, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, and New York, where flooding has not been a regular occurrence, are increasingly becoming as endangered as historically flood-prone states, such as Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, and California.

In response to this expanding natural disaster, and consistent with its service orientation, the Boy Scouts of America has engaged many of the 15,000 Scouts and Scouters currently attending its National Jamboree in the “Flood Bucket” project, to assemble at least 5,000 cleaning kits – consisting of 15 essential supplies – that will help flood victims to reconstruct their lives.

In fact, families of some of the participating Scouts have been victims of recent floods in their hometowns across the nation.

The Flood Bucket project was organized by volunteer Scouters, and underwritten by contributions from volunteers and supporters of Scouting. The Disaster Response Ministries of the West Virginia Conference of The United Methodist Church are providing assistance. Additional information regarding the Flood Bucket project is available HERE.

Video Available in 3 Formats
Preview: https://youtu.be/ACL-5KjF-D8

Click Here for Video Format A
o Natural Sound: Yes
o Voice Over: Yes*
o Supers: Yes

* Voice-over script is available here: https://mcusercontent.com/6f0f32e67bc51f107e9eafc9a/files/6774ec91-2d53-b34a-f78c-01ea06565d03/Script_Scouts_Unite_to_Help_Flood_Victims.pdf.

Click Here for Video Format B
o Natural Sound: No
o Voice Over: No
o Supers: Yes

Click Here for Video Format C
o Natural Sound: Yes
o Voice Over: No
o Supers: Yes

For additional information, contact pr@scouting.org
____________________________________

About the 2023 National Jamboree
Media can find more information about the National Jamboree, as well as register for media credentials at https://jamboree.scouting.org/media or contact PR@Scouting.org

National Jamboree B-Roll & Video
https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720305973950
PLEASE NOTE: Photos should be credited as “Photo courtesy of Boy Scouts of America” or “Photo: Boy Scouts of America.”

Scott Armstrong
Boy Scouts of America
+1 315-439-6139
email us here

Boy Scout of America UMCOR Flood Bucket 2023 National Scout Jamboree

Contact
Scott Armstrong
Boy Scouts of America
+1 315-439-6139
Company/Organization
Boy Scouts of America
1325 W. Walnut Hill Lane
Irving, Texas, 75038
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and more than 628,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories.

Boy Scouts of America

