Video: Scouts Assemble 5,000 Cleaning Kits to Help Flood Victims

Scouting’s Flood Bucket service project at the National Jamboree prepared more than 5,000 buckets, the largest number ever assembled in a single effort, according to the program’s organizers. Each Flood Bucket contains several essential cleaning items that help flood victims to begin restoring their homes and lives. Scouts included a personalized message in every Flood Bucket, offering words of encouragement to flood victims.

MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- States including Vermont, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, and New York, where flooding has not been a regular occurrence, are increasingly becoming as endangered as historically flood-prone states, such as Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, and California.

In response to this expanding natural disaster, and consistent with its service orientation, the Boy Scouts of America has engaged many of the 15,000 Scouts and Scouters currently attending its National Jamboree in the “Flood Bucket” project, to assemble at least 5,000 cleaning kits – consisting of 15 essential supplies – that will help flood victims to reconstruct their lives.

In fact, families of some of the participating Scouts have been victims of recent floods in their hometowns across the nation.

The Flood Bucket project was organized by volunteer Scouters, and underwritten by contributions from volunteers and supporters of Scouting. The Disaster Response Ministries of the West Virginia Conference of The United Methodist Church are providing assistance. Additional information regarding the Flood Bucket project is available HERE.

About the 2023 National Jamboree

