Scouts Complete Flood Bucket Service Project; A Record 5,000 Cleaning Kits Are Ready to Assist Flood Victims

Scouting’s large-scale “Flood Bucket” service project at its National Jamboree in West Virginia assembled 5,000 buckets containing essential items needed by flood victims to help restore their homes and lives. Each bucket also contains a personal note Scouts write and enclose a personal message in each Flood Bucket, offering words of encouragement to flood victims. Families of some Scouts preparing the buckets have been flood victims in the past. The 15 items included in the Flood Bucket provide flood victims with essential items, enabling them to address the ravages of flooding, and to provide a sense of normalcy and hope.

MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boy and girl members of Scouts BSA attending the 2023 National Jamboree over the past 10 days have completed assembly of 5,000 Flood Buckets containing 15 cleaning essentials that enable flood victims to begin to restore their homes and lives. The Scouts' Jamboree service project represents the highest number of Flood Buckets prepared over the history of the program.

States like Vermont, Kentucky, North Carolina, and West Virginia, where flooding was not common in the past, are now facing an increasing threat of flooding and becoming as vulnerable as historically flood-prone states such as Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, and California.

In response to this expanding natural disaster, and consistent with its longstanding commitment to serve others, the Boy Scouts of America has engaged the 15,000 Scouts and Scouters currently attending its 2023 National Jamboree in the “Flood Bucket” project, a massive effort to assemble 5,000 cleaning kits – with each containing 15 essential supplies to help flood victims to reconstruct their lives.

Scouts participating in the project are excited for the opportunity to serve victims across the United States impacted by a devastating flood and help them begin the process of getting back onto their homes. In fact, families of some of the participating Scouts have been victims of recent floods in their hometowns across the nation.

The Flood Bucket project was organized by volunteer Scouters, and underwritten by contributions from volunteers and supporters of Scouting. The Disaster Response Ministries of the West Virginia Conference of The United Methodist Church are providing assistance.

Last year alone, Scouts recorded nearly 7 million hours of service to the nation, involving a broad range of projects that benefited individuals and organizations in local communities.

About the 2023 National Jamboree

