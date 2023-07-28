Scouts Complete Flood Bucket Service Project; A Record 5,000 Cleaning Kits Are Ready to Assist Flood Victims

Scouting’s large-scale “Flood Bucket” service project at its National Jamboree in West Virginia will produce 5,000 buckets containing essential items needed by flood victims to help restore their homes and lives. Each bucket also contains a personal note

Scouting’s large-scale “Flood Bucket” service project at its National Jamboree in West Virginia assembled 5,000 buckets containing essential items needed by flood victims to help restore their homes and lives. Each bucket also contains a personal note

Scouts write and enclose a personal message in each Flood Bucket, offering words of encouragement to flood victims. Families of some Scouts preparing the buckets have been flood victims in the past.

Scouts write and enclose a personal message in each Flood Bucket, offering words of encouragement to flood victims. Families of some Scouts preparing the buckets have been flood victims in the past.

The 15 items included in the Flood Bucket provide flood victims with essential items, enabling them to address the ravages of flooding, and to provide a sense of normalcy and hope.

The 15 items included in the Flood Bucket provide flood victims with essential items, enabling them to address the ravages of flooding, and to provide a sense of normalcy and hope.

New mp.4 Broadcast Quality Video Now Available in Multiple Formats

MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boy and girl members of Scouts BSA attending the 2023 National Jamboree over the past 10 days have completed assembly of 5,000 Flood Buckets containing 15 cleaning essentials that enable flood victims to begin to restore their homes and lives. The Scouts' Jamboree service project represents the highest number of Flood Buckets prepared over the history of the program.

States like Vermont, Kentucky, North Carolina, and West Virginia, where flooding was not common in the past, are now facing an increasing threat of flooding and becoming as vulnerable as historically flood-prone states such as Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, and California.

In response to this expanding natural disaster, and consistent with its longstanding commitment to serve others, the Boy Scouts of America has engaged the 15,000 Scouts and Scouters currently attending its 2023 National Jamboree in the “Flood Bucket” project, a massive effort to assemble 5,000 cleaning kits – with each containing 15 essential supplies to help flood victims to reconstruct their lives.

Scouts participating in the project are excited for the opportunity to serve victims across the United States impacted by a devastating flood and help them begin the process of getting back onto their homes. In fact, families of some of the participating Scouts have been victims of recent floods in their hometowns across the nation.

The Flood Bucket project was organized by volunteer Scouters, and underwritten by contributions from volunteers and supporters of Scouting. The Disaster Response Ministries of the West Virginia Conference of The United Methodist Church are providing assistance. (See: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/646392259/video-scouts-assemble-5-000-cleaning-kits-to-help-flood-victims).

Last year alone, Scouts recorded nearly 7 million hours of service to the nation, involving a broad range of projects that benefited individuals and organizations in local communities.

Broadcast Quality Video Available in 3 Formats

Preview:  https://youtu.be/Y3LmntC-ySg 

Click Here for Video Format A
-- Natural Sound:    Yes
-- Voice Over:           Yes*
-- Supers:                  Yes 

* Voice-over script is available here: https://mcusercontent.com/6f0f32e67bc51f107e9eafc9a/files/6774ec91-2d53-b34a-f78c-01ea06565d03/Script_Scouts_Unite_to_Help_Flood_Victims.pdf

Click Here for Video Format B
-- Natural Sound:  No
-- Voice Over:        No
-- Supers:              Yes

Click Here for Video Format C
-- Natural Sound:  Yes
-- Voice Over:        No
-- Supers:             Yes

For additional information, contact pr@scouting.org

____________________________________

About the 2023 National Jamboree

National Jamboree Images and B-Roll
https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720305973950
Photos should be credited as “Photo credit: Boy Scouts of America.”

Scott Armstrong
Boy Scouts of America
PR@Scouting.org

Scouts Unite To Help 5,000 Flood Victims

You just read:

Scouts Complete Flood Bucket Service Project; A Record 5,000 Cleaning Kits Are Ready to Assist Flood Victims

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Natural Disasters, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Scott Armstrong
Boy Scouts of America PR@Scouting.org
Company/Organization
Boy Scouts of America
1325 W. Walnut Hill Lane
Irving, Texas, 75038
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and more than 628,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories.

Boy Scouts of America

More From This Author
Scouts Complete Flood Bucket Service Project; A Record 5,000 Cleaning Kits Are Ready to Assist Flood Victims
Video: Scouts Assemble 5,000 Cleaning Kits to Help Flood Victims
To Honor and Inspire: BSA to Unveil Bronze Statue Recognizing Girls and Women in Scouting at National Jamboree
View All Stories From This Author