A Tribute to Edward Albee on view until 8/30/23.
More Film Freeway Awards announced in Rome and Paris too.
"Congratulations! Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1883-2018 won dual awards at Sweet Democracy Film Awards". https://sweetdemocracyfilmawards.com/”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Film Freeway just annnounced (7/30/23) our newest Win in Rome.
— Sweet Democracy Film Awards
Congratulations!
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1883-2018
BEST MANUSCRIPT & BEST ORIGINAL IDEA
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1883-2018. won one or more awards at Sweet Democracy Film Awards in Rome, Italy..
You can see list of the award-winning films here: https://sweetdemocracyfilmawards.com/
13 projects Selected for Film Festivals
20 Award Winners around the world.
5 Finalists
11 Semi-Finalists
1 Quarter Finalist
7 Nominees on Film Freeway
2 Honorable Mentions in Kurdistan, Iraq
Exhibit at Oradell Library extended until 8/30/23.
A Tribute to Edward Albee
On exhibition in the large and small display cases is “A Tribute to Edward Albee”, a selection of books and other materials from the collection of Daniel P. Quinn in conjunction with the program held at the Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. On view until 8/30/23.
Read More
Oradell Public Library
375 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 262-2613
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) wins Official Selection Award on Film Freeway (2023) in Rome, Italy.
Daniel P Quinn
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here