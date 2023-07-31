​A Tribute to Edward Albee on view until 8/30/23.

Daniel P Quinn

Roma

Albee

More Film Freeway Awards announced in Rome and Paris too.

"Congratulations! Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1883-2018 won dual awards at Sweet Democracy Film Awards". https://sweetdemocracyfilmawards.com/”
— Sweet Democracy Film Awards
NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Film Freeway just annnounced (7/30/23) our newest Win in Rome.
Congratulations!

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1883-2018

BEST MANUSCRIPT & BEST ORIGINAL IDEA

Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1883-2018. won one or more awards at Sweet Democracy Film Awards in Rome, Italy..
You can see list of the award-winning films here: https://sweetdemocracyfilmawards.com/

13 projects Selected for Film Festivals

20 Award Winners around the world.

5 Finalists

11 Semi-Finalists

1 Quarter Finalist

7 Nominees on Film Freeway

2 Honorable Mentions in Kurdistan, Iraq

Exhibit at Oradell Library extended until 8/30/23.

​A Tribute to Edward Albee

On exhibition in the large and small display cases is “A Tribute to Edward Albee”, a selection of books and other materials from the collection of Daniel P. Quinn in conjunction with the program held at the Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. On view until 8/30/23.

​Read More

Oradell Public Library

375 Kinderkamack Road

Oradell, NJ 07649

​(201) 262-2613

Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) wins Official Selection Award on Film Freeway (2023) in Rome, Italy.
You just read:

​A Tribute to Edward Albee on view until 8/30/23.

About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

