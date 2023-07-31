Causeway Technologies acquires one.network from Bridgepoint
Construction technology provider Causeway Technologies has acquired one.network, the world's leading digital road management platform.
The acquisition of one.network underlines our commitment to join up the workflow for road agencies, utilities and contractors to plan, monitor and communicate the management of their assets.”GERRARDS CROSS, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction technology provider Causeway Technologies, backed by Five Arrows, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire one.network, the world's leading digital road management platform from Bridgepoint, the global private equity firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
— Phil Brown, CEO, Causeway
The one.network platform transforms how road agencies, public works teams and contractors plan, coordinate and communicate work zones by enabling cross-sector collaboration and seamless public engagement. The one.network platform helps realize safer work zones and smarter journeys with digital connectivity that drives efficiency.
With more than 20,000 operational users and many millions of public citizens and road users, one.network now underpins traffic operations and communications for leading US road agencies and most highway authorities across the UK.
This is the fourth strategic acquisition by Causeway since Five Arrows made a significant investment in Causeway in 2021, and reinforces Causeway’s strategy to digitize the processes that underpin the construction and maintenance of the built environment.
Phil Brown, Chief Executive of Causeway, said:
“The acquisition of one.network further underlines our commitment to join up the workflow to provide one comprehensive, end-to-end offering for road agencies and utility companies and their contractors to plan, monitor and communicate the management and maintenance of their assets. It’s also very exciting to be able to deliver this combined offer to the US market now.
“Combining one.network with Causeway’s current infrastructure asset management solutions, including Causeway Alloy and Horizons, will streamline critical processes and deliver compelling insights to our customers.
“The integration of one.network's digital work zone planning capabilities will significantly enhance our product portfolio and offer an unrivalled experience in managing the road infrastructure to improve efficiency and safety and help drive carbon savings. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will support one.network’s continued growth in the US and UK markets.”
James Harris, CEO at one.network, said:
“one.network has been at the forefront of transforming how road agencies collaborate and communicate. Since founding the business in 2011 we have brought digital transformation to the roadworks industry across the UK and are now replicating these improvements for agencies in the US. I would like to express my gratitude to Bridgepoint for their support and strategic insights that have been instrumental in our growth and expansion over the past few years.
“As we step into this new phase with Causeway, we share a common vision and values, and are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents. The addition of one.network’s platform with Causeway’s extensive product suite will deliver considerable benefits to our clients in the highways and utilities sector.”
Duncan Calam, Partner and Head of Bridgepoint Growth said:
“We identified one.network as an exciting pioneer in the traffic management industry. The company’s innovative software is highly regarded by its customers, who use it to improve communication and reduce congestion – benefits that have a significant impact on both road users and the environment.
“We are incredibly proud to have been able to invest in one.network. Since our investment in 2018, we have worked closely with James Harris and the management team. During this period, the company has grown from being the UK market leader to a global business, more than tripling its revenue in the process. one.network’s consistent growth and success are a testament to its unique and ground-breaking product, as well as its high-quality SaaS business model. We look forward to seeing the company’s progress in the years to come and wish the team every success with Causeway and Five Arrows.”
About Causeway Technologies
Causeway Technologies was founded in 1999 by chief executive, Phil Brown. Headquartered in Buckinghamshire in the UK, it now serves over 3,000 customers globally with over 500 employees dedicated to providing enterprise and cloud software solutions to support the digitalisation of the construction and maintenance industries, serving consultants, contractors, suppliers, and their clients on an international scale.
About Five Arrows
Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has €23 billion of AuM with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Luxembourg. With over €9 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software technology-enabled business services and healthcare.
About one.network
one.network is the leading digital road management platform, transforming how road agencies, public works teams and contractors plan, coordinate and communicate work zones by enabling cross-sector collaboration and seamless public engagement. The one.network platform helps realize safer work zones and smarter journeys with digital connectivity that drives efficiency.
About Bridgepoint
Bridgepoint is one of the world’s leading quoted private asset growth investors, specializing in private equity and private debt. With over €39 billion of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, the US, and China, we combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles. Our small cap investment strategy is carried out by Bridgepoint Growth, which focuses on companies using digital technologies to achieve transformational growth in their end-markets, typically seeking equity investment of between £5 million and £20 million.
