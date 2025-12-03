Causeway continues expansion with European acquisition of LetsBuild Aproplan

Ollie McGovern, COO, Causeway Technologies Lars Rolf Jacobsen, CEO, LetsBuild Aproplan

UK construction technology provider Causeway Technologies has acquired LetsBuild Aproplan.

This acquisition strengthens our commitment to improving how information flows across the construction process, leveraging the CausewayOne platform.” — Ollie McGovern, COO, Causeway Technologies

GERRARDS CROSS, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK construction technology provider Causeway Technologies has acquired LetsBuild Aproplan LetsBuild Aproplan is a field management tool for construction and infrastructure organisations. Trusted by over 900 customers, it helps teams manage quality, safety and site inspections by enabling users to create and complete checklists, log snags or issues with photo evidence and generate detailed reports directly from the construction site.Causeway’s acquisition of LetsBuild Aproplan extends its reach across Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, building on its growing presence in Europe.Causeway COO, Ollie McGovern said:“We’re delighted to welcome LetsBuild Aproplan to Causeway. We share a clear vision for a better connected construction industry, focussed on bringing teams, tools and information together to drive greater efficiency and productivity across our industry. This acquisition strengthens our commitment to improving how information flows across the construction process - leveraging the CausewayOne platform to connect on-site activity with back-office decision-making through a single, joined-up data backbone.”Lars Rolf Jacobsen, CEO of LetsBuild Aproplan said:“Joining Causeway gives LetsBuild Aproplan the opportunity to grow into new markets while continuing to support the many customers who rely on it today. We have always believed in giving construction teams simple, reliable tools that improve how work gets done, and Causeway brings the scale and focus needed to accelerate that mission. Uniting our technology and experience creates a strong platform for continued growth and even better outcomes for customers.”This transaction represents the sixth strategic acquisition by Causeway since Five Arrows made a significant investment in Causeway in 2021.About CausewayCauseway Technologies was founded in 1999 by chief executive, Phil Brown. Headquartered in Buckinghamshire in the UK, it now serves over 3,000 customers globally with over 500 employees dedicated to providing enterprise and cloud software solutions to support the digitalisation of the construction and infrastructure maintenance industries, serving consultants, contractors, suppliers, and their clients on an international scale. www.causeway.com About LetsBuild AproplanLetsBuild Aproplan is a digital construction management platform that has been modernising on site workflows since 2012. Headquartered in Belgium, the company’s mobile and cloud software is used by thousands of companies and more than 10,000 active users in over 35 countries. By replacing pen and paper processes with digital snagging, inspections, document management and compliance tools, LetsBuild Aproplan helps contractors, architects, engineers and facility managers streamline projects, improve quality and safety, and deliver on time and within budget. www.aproplan.com

