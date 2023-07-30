Submit Release
Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses: 500 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Friday, July 28, 2023, in the 500 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

 

Between 5:00 pm and 5:16 pm, the suspect approached the victims separately, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with both victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, July 28, 2023, 32-year-old Sedale Hackett, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

 

