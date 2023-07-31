Meet Derrick Evans and Chuck Hand January 6 defendants running for United States Congress

Derrick Evans Veterans for Trump endorsement Chuck Hand for Congress GA2

Derrick Evans (WV1) has been endorsed by Veterans for Trump and Chuck Hand (GA2) has been interviewed said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump national president

At Veterans for Trump we do not believe Derrick Evans or Chuck Hand have been treated fairly , they are great candidates for congress.” — Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, USA, July 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From the L-Strategies Press Room , the official press of Veterans for Trump Derrick Evans served as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for the 19th district from December 1, 2020, to January 9, 2021. Evans was arrested on January 8, 2021, and resigned from the House of Delegates the next day. On March 18, 2022, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder and was sentenced to 90 days in prison in June 2022 for his involvement with January 6th.Case Number: 1:21-cr-337 Source (Department of Justice Website) : https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/west-virginia-man-pleads-guilty-felony-charge-offenses-committed-during-jan-6-capitol Evans is currently running for congress in West Virginia’s first district, a seat held by Republican Carol Miller. Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First endorsed Evans against the incumbent on July 10th 2023 after VFAF founder Joshua Macias recommended him to the board for review.In June 2023 incumbent Carol Miller R (WV1) appeared on the Tom Roten morning show where she declined to endorse former president Trump https://twitter.com/i/status/1673117565806170112 Recently incumbent Carol Miller R (WV1) voted against reinstating pilots fired over COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization bill, introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and offered on the floor by Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., failed 141-298 after 83 Republicans voted with Democrats against it. https://www.ktbs.com/news/national/attempt-to-reinstate-pilots-fired-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-fails-in-congress/article_403e0c41-0cbc-5b9b-a671-252af11d45f7.html For more information on Derrick Evans visit : https://www.evansforwv.com/ In January 2022 former president Trump stated he would pardon J6 rioters if he wins.Charles “Chuck” Hand is running for congress in Georgia district 2. In March of 2022 the FBI arrested Charles Hand then in October 2022 he pled guilty to one count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Case Number: 1:22-cr-111 Source (Department of Justice website) : https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/defendants/hand-charles-iii Chuck Hand, an eighth-generation Georgian, was born in Columbus and raised in Taylor County where he continues to live. Chuck Hand works as a Construction Superintendent, managing and supervising new home building projects. Chuck has been an active Republican Party member since 2019 and is heavily involved with Georgia's Second Congressional District Republican Party. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the North District's Republican Party and Vice Chairman of Taylor County's Republican Party while having held Chairman and Secretary roles in Taylor County in the past.For more information on Chuck Hand visit: https://chuckhandforgeorgia.com/

