Macao Orchestra 2023-24 concert season will go on sale from 31 July Lio Kuokman as Music Director and Principal Conductor

MACAU, July 30 - Co-organised by Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd., MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Macau Ltd, and supported by Bank of China Macau Branch, the Macao Orchestra 2023-24 concert season is to kick off at the end of September 2023. Tickets will go on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network (Macauticket.com) from 31 July.

On the theme of “150th Anniversary of Rachmaninoff’s Birth”, for the new season the Macao Orchestra (OM) has invited young local musician Lio Kuokman to take up the post of Music Director and Principal Conductor. Together with internationally renowned conductors, soloists and ensembles, OM will present the great composer's complete set of piano concertos and symphonies. On several important festivals, the orchestra will also give various types of musical performances, aiming to create new musical experiences with a variety of shows.

The concert season announcement was held at the conference room of the Macao Cultural Centre on 30 July, during which the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of Macao SAR., Ms. Ao Ieong U presented an appointment letter to Lio, who thanked the Macao S.A.R. Government and Music fans for their steady support. Maestro Lio also gave a performance on the new season theme together with Vincent Lu Jia, OM principal cello.

Lio Kuokman at the helm to lead Macao Orchestra to new heights

Macau-born conductor Lio Kuokman is currently one of the most high-profile Chinese conductors on the international stage. Currently serving as, Programme Director of the Macao International Music Festival and Resident Conductor of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, Lio is praised by the Philadelphia Inquirer as “a startling conducting talent.” He was the second prize winner of the third Svetlanov International Conducting Competition in Paris with audience prize and orchestra prize and has served as the first Chinese Assistant Conductor with the Philadelphia Orchestra. He has successfully collaborated with many leading orchestras across the globe. Recent distinguished appearances including a celebration concert with the HK Phil in the presence of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping. He was invited as the first Chinese conductor to conduct subscription concert with the Vienna Symphony. He is determined to present a Macao Orchestra for Macao audience, for all to experience the power of symphonic music together.

Internationally renowned soloists and winners of international competitions to vow audiences in Macao

Two winners of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in the US, Korean pianist Yekwon Sunwoo and Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii, will perform, under the baton of Lio Kuokman, Rachmaninoff's most iconic works, “Piano Concerto No. 2 and No. 3” in the new season opening and closing concert, respectively. In addition, several winners of international music competitions will grace the Macao stage, namely, Akiko Suwanai, Japanese violinist, the youngest gold medalist of the International Tchaikovsky Violin Competition; Haochen Zhang, Chinese pianist, gold medalist of the 13th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition; and Christian Li, emerging violin virtuoso from Australia and prize-winner of the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition. These rising stars will certainly demonstrate the power of young blood. Furthermore, the Otensammer brothers from the famous Austrian clarinetist family – Andreas Ottensamer, principal clarinet of the Berliner Philharmoniker, and Daniel Otensammer, principal clarinet of the Vienna Philharmonic – and French pianist Jonathan Fournel, Grand Prize winner of the Queen Elizabeth International Music Competition 2021, will appear on the stage in Macao. And four masterclasses will be specially held, with registration details to be announced soon.

Internationally renowned conductors invited for joint performance to improve OM’s performance standard

British maestro Christopher Warren-Green, Music Director of the London Chamber Orchestra, will join the Macao Orchestra in a performance of works from the best times of three famous composers, Beethoven, Brahms, and Edward Elgar. And Austrian conductor Christian Arming will lead OM in presenting these two 20th century masterpieces, Rachmaninoff's “Études-Tableaux” (“Study-Pictures”) and Mussorgsky's “Pictures at an Exhibition”. Finally, Gábor Káli, Assistant Music Director and Principal Conductor of the State Opera Nürnberg will cooperate with the orchestra to interpret two early symphonies of Rachmaninoﬀ that had a profound impact on the composer himself. These maestros’ conducting is expected to help improve the Macao Orchestra’s performance standards.

Diverse festive performances to celebrate major festivals with Music fans

Japanese superstar of jazz, Makoto Ozone, returns to Macao to present the Christmas Concert with the Macao Orchestra. In the season highlight – the Easter Concert, OM together with The Learners Chorus from Hong Kong, will interpret Bach’s monumental masterpiece “Easter Oratorio” at St. Dominic’s Church. Besides, the Children's Day Concert with Animation will be staged, combining big screen animations with performance by orchestra, famed vocalists, and choirs based on legendary, magical story plots –well-suited for the little music fans. The orchestra also launches a brandnew series, A Medley of Chinese Works, to create a multimedia visual experience as a sequel of the legend of “Floral Princess” written by renowned Cantonese opera playwright Tong Tik-sang (1917-59), re-shaping the heart-breaking romance of Princess Coeng-ping and Consort Zau Sai-hin and taking audiences on a symphonic audio visual odyssey that will fully release the extraordinary power of opera.

Special offer for Rachmaninoff concerts to reward fans for their support

Tickets for the Macao Orchestra (OM) 2023-24 Season will go on sale at Macau Ticketing Network from 10:00am on 31 July 2023. Please check the OM official website and macauticket.com for the latest news. A variety of discounts and deals are offered.

From 31 July to 9 August 2023, Friends of OM, Friends of OCHM (Macao Chinese Orchestra), BOC Credit Card holders and BOC Card holders can enjoy a 30% Early Bird discount on tickets. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Rachmaninoff's birth, the Macao Orchestra offers two discount deals, namely, the “Package ticket for Rachmaninoff’s symphonies” and the “Package ticket for Rachmaninoff’s piano concertos”: audience members can enjoy a 40% discount by purchasing two package tickets (at any price) for the selected concerts on or before 31 December 2023, while stocks last. Holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC Card can enjoy an exclusive 30% discount on every ticket of any of the BOC Special Concerts, and 20% discount on the other non-BOC Specials. Any holder of a valid full-time Student Card can get a 40% discount, and any holder of a valid Macao Senior Citizens Card or a Disability Assessment Registration Card can get a 50% discount on every ticket.

For more discounts information and concert details please refer to the new Concert Season Booklet. The electronic edition of the Booklet is available at the Macao Orchestra website at www.om-macau.org and print versions will be distributed free of charge at all Macau Ticketing Network outlets. Enquiries can be made by calling 2853 0782 during office hours; to book tickets please call the 24-hour booking hotline 2855 5555; for online booking please visit www.macauticket.com.