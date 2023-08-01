Biokript Launches New Fiat-to-Crypto On Ramp
Biokript Launches New Fiat-to-Crypto On RampSARAJEVO, BOSNA AND HERZEGOVINA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biokript, the world’s first hybrid Shariah-compliant crypto exchange, today announced Flooz, a new fiat-to-crypto on-ramp. Flooz is designed to provide a simple way for users to buy crypto via credit or debit cards and send the crypto instantly via blockchain to any Web3 project, game, or experience.
Flooz presents a user-friendly buying experience tailored for first-time traders, allowing effortless transactions with its diverse array of 150 different cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, Flooz operates on a decentralized and non-custodial framework, ensuring users maintain complete control over their assets. Leveraging top-tier on-ramp providers like MoonPay, Ramp Networks, and Transak, Flooz offers an array of payment options, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Credit & Debit Cards.
Guided by the principles of democratized real-time data and sophisticated market analysis, Flooz seeks to empower individuals with equitable access to vital information, ushering in a new era of financial engagement and understanding.
Flooz is live and aims to provide BIOKRIPT with:
• ● More Revenue: Flooz enables users to easily purchase crypto via VIsa, Cash App, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Bank Transfers.
• ● Trusted Source: Flooz is a gateway company for many of the top tier on ramp providers allowing ease and reliability for Biokript users.
• ● More Assets: Flooz offers more than 150 digital assets and NFTs, and access to global payment processing connections.
"With this partnership, our customers can use Biokript to purchase a small cap, Shariah-compliant crypto assests by using their debit or credit cards," said Adnan Alisic, CEO and Founder of Biokript. "In addition, Flooz has been very easy to integrate, which means Biokript can begin driving revenue quickly."
Flooz exclusively provides an on-ramping service to the Biokript platform. In the pipeline, Biokript has exciting plans to expand its offering with additional trading pairs and opportunities, along with off-ramping solutions for users.
About Biokript
Biokript is a leading hybrid Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency exchange that provides a seamless and secure platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies. The company is committed to providing a simple and efficient trading platform by combining the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges. For more information, visit biokript.com.
