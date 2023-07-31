Ron Eller for congress (MS2) and Stella McMahan for coroner in Lauderdale County MS have been endorsed by Vets for Trump

Stella McMahan for coroner in Lauderdale County MS Ron Eller for congress (MS2) Senator Chris McDaniel for MS Lieutenant Governor

Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First has issued two new endorsements in Mississippi. Chris McDaniel for MS LG was endorsed in February this year.

The Primary Election for Chris McDaniel and Stella McMahan occurs on August 8th 2023 be sure to vote” — Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President

MERIDIAN , MISSISSIPPI, USA, July 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies , the official press of Veterans for Trump Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First has issued two new endorsements in Mississippi, Ron Eller for congress (MS2) and Stella McMahan for Lauderdale County MS coroner have been endorsed by the national group said Stan Fitzgerald Ron Eller for congress (MS2) endorsement. Ron Eller is a Veteran , retired Captain Combat Medic 91B. Ron was selected as Soldier of Year for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), and Ft. Benning, GA . As a civilian he was the Chief Surgical PA , the Chief Perfusionist, and the Clinical Manager for all aspects of open heart, thoracic and vascular surgery to include surgical first assistance, pre/post-op care in the ICU and step down units, history physicals, admissions/discharge, cell salvage, IABP, VADs, and CPB for Adult Cases.Eller is the Chairman of the Mississippi Chapter for US Term Limits and currently is working on a bill , Mississippi Student Religious Liberties Act, to bring morning prayer back to school. To learn more about Eller visit https://voteroneller.com/about/ Stella McMahan for coroner in Lauderdale County MS endorsement. McMahan is a National Board licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer and currently work at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home for 12 years. McMahan has worked in conjunction with the current coroner, as well as coroners in the surrounding counties, to serve families. She plans on respecting the Veterans families by presenting them with a flag as coroner. For more on McMahan visit https://www.wtok.com/2023/05/22/lauderdale-county-coroner-candidate-profile-stella-mcmahan/ The Veterans group is building state chapter to better support state, county, and municipal candidates. The organization believes every election matters and is encouraging more national organizations to get involved with supporting county and municipal candidates who represent their values. Recently Steve Maxwell for Spotsylvania County Virginia Sheriff was endorsed by Veterans for Trump https://www.kxan.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ The national veterans organization previously endorsed Chris McDaniel for MS Lieutenant Governor and rolled the Trump bus out to Mississippi for the McDaniel campaign https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/632883043/veterans-for-trump-roll-the-trump-bus-to-mississippi-in-support-of-senator-chris-mcdaniel-for-lieutenant-governor/

Ron Eller for Congress MS2 Veteran interviews with Stan Fitzgerald