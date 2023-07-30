Derby Barracks - Burglary (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5003407

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Between 7/9/2023 and 1724 on 7/17/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Affordable Self Storage 150 Beebe Road Derby

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/17/2023 at 1724 hours the Vermont State Police received a complaint of a storage unit that was broken into at the Affordable Self Storage location at 150 Beebe Road in the town of Derby. Investigation revealed between 7/9/2023 and 07/17/2023 an unknown individual cut the lock off the victim’s storage unit, stole several items, and left the unit in disarray. Items known at this time to have been stolen include several fishing poles and an ice augur bit.

Evidence was collected at the scene which was believed to be left behind by the individual who entered the storage unit. Evidence collected will be sent to the Vermont Forensics Laboratory for analysis.

In addition to the reported theft, three other storage units at this location were found to be missing locks. Remains of a broken lock were found outside one of the units. Hunting and fishing equipment has also been recovered in separate criminal investigations by area law enforcement which may or may not be connected to this theft but may have not been reported by other storage unit renters. It is also under investigation if this theft is connected to other recent storage unit thefts in the area.

Any other individuals with storage units at the Affordable Self Storage location at 150 Beebe Rd in Derby are encouraged to check their unit for damage or theft. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tpr. Aaron Leonard at the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov