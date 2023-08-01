Virtuix Announces Successful Funding Round and Omni One Release Schedule
Austin-based Virtuix is shipping beta units of Omni One, a home entertainment system whose 360-degree experience delivers the feeling of physically moving in VRAUSTIN, TX, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtuix, developer of the “Omni” omni-directional treadmill that lets players walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual worlds, announced the results and end date of its successful investment campaign and the release schedule of Omni One, the first and highly anticipated consumer version of the Omni.
Virtuix has begun shipping Omni One beta units to its community of 8,000 equity investors, who get to order the product ahead of the general public. Virtuix aims to ship over 1,000 units by year-end and to deliver all remaining investor units in Q1 2024. For the general public, preorders will open in late 2023 and deliveries will start in Q2 2024.
Inspired by the Omni Pro, a commercial version of the Omni available at more than 500 entertainment venues in 45 countries, Omni One is designed to fit tastefully inside a living room or other place in your home. Compared to Omni Pro, Omni One is lighter, more compact (4-foot diameter), easy to fold up or move around, and allows players unmatched freedom of movement, including crouching, kneeling, and jumping.
“We love how Omni One gets our 8-year-old son off the couch,” said Dan Cabaniss, one of the first beta customers to receive Omni One. Dan plays on Omni One together with his son, Davis. “It’s an awesome and active experience. Getting a bit of a workout is really attractive.”
Earlier this year, Virtuix launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to expand awareness of Omni One among consumers, gamers, and the investment community. The round has already attracted over $4.7 million of its $5 million target. Given this achievement, Virtuix has decided to bring the crowdfunding campaign to an early close on August 10.
JC Team Capital, a prior investor, is a lead investor in the round, and JC Team’s founder and CEO, Parth Jani, will join Virtuix’s Board of Directors. Virtuix intends to use the funding to ramp up production of Omni One and reach profitability in 2024.
“We’re thrilled about the success of our investment campaign and our community’s excitement about Omni One,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “Omni One is a groundbreaking product that sets us up for rapid revenue growth. We already have a waitlist of 35,000 interested customers, and shipping just 3,000 units a month would bring in $100 million in annual revenues. We’re ready to scale.”
Omni One’s introductory price is $2,595 plus shipping, or as low as $65/month on a payment plan. Omni One’s pricing includes both the treadmill and a Pico VR headset (market value $699).
Virtuix’s investors are first in line to order an Omni One system and get exclusive discounts of 20% (worth $520) or more. Before the crowdfunding campaign ends on August 10, anyone interested in learning more about this investment opportunity can find information here: https://invest.virtuix.com
ABOUT VIRTUIX
Virtuix Inc., founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the developer of “Omni,” the first omni-directional treadmill that enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications.
Virtuix’s Omni product line currently consists of Omni Pro, a commercial version, and Omni Arena, a multiplayer attraction comprising four Omni Pro units. Virtuix has installed more than 70 Omni Arena systems in the U.S. and has shipped over 4,000 Omni Pro systems to more than 500 commercial entertainment venues around the world, making Omni Pro the most widely distributed VR hardware apart from headsets. Virtuix, a private company, has raised more than $35 million from individual and institutional investors. Virtuix is launching Omni One, the Omni’s first consumer version for the home market, in 2023.
