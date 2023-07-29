Submit Release
A meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea issues took place

29/07/2023

On July 29, 2023, under the leadership of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov, a regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea issues took place.

The meeting was attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of a number of relevant ministries and departments of the country.

During the meeting, the results of the work of the Commission for the first half of this year were considered, as well as specific tasks for the near future were identified.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the agenda of events dedicated to the Day of the Caspian Sea, annually celebrated in Turkmenistan on August 12.

