FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) Opens in Londonderry

WILLISTON, Vt. – A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Londonderry on July 28 to help Vermont residents affected by the floods kickstart their recovery. The joint DRC, a temporary facility established in partnership between Londonderry, the state of Vermont and FEMA, will help survivors apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and answer questions in person.

The Londonderry center is located at:

Flood Brook School

91 Vermont – 11

Londonderry, VT 05148

Centers are already open at:

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

ASA Bloomer Building

88 Merchants Row

Rutland, VT 05701

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

All are open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs, and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 1-833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

You don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.