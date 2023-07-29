Re: Road Closure - 1747 Sampsonville Rd, Enosburg
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The road in the area of 1747 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg is now OPEN.
Please drive carefully.
Sylvie Larmena
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
Press Release – Road closure
The road in the area of 1747 Sampsonville Road in Enosburg is currently CLOSED due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
