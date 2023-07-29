Re: Road Closure - 1747 Sampsonville Rd, Enosburg

State of Vermont



The road in the area of 1747 Sampsonville Road in Enosburg is currently CLOSED due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.