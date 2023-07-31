Tianyu Lantern Festival in Reno Works by Xue Mo Tianyu Lantern Festival (2) Visitors Curious Visitors

Xue Mo’s Works Featured at Tianyu Lantern Festival in Reno, Nevada

A captivating theme will be presented in the exhibit, with the young Xue Mo and the dream-achiever Xue Mo gazing at each other from afar, evoking the power of dreams.” — Xue Mo

MELBOURNE LN, AURORA, ILLINOIS, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Xue Mo’s works recently showcased at the third annual Tianyu Lantern Festival held in Reno, Nevada. The month-and-a-half-long festival was a hit with the local community, attracting over a thousand visitors daily and several thousand on weekends and holidays.

The lantern festival featured a diverse array of designs, such as cute zodiac animals and majestic Chinese dragons, that highlighted the rich cultural heritage of China. Xue Mo’s works, including “The World is a Reflection of the Mind” and “Into the Desert,” were well received among American readers, with many purchasing copies of the books after visiting the festival.

One American reader even mentioned seeing a recommendation for “Yu Wa” in their reading group chat. Additionally, a young girl convinced her parents to purchase a copy of “Selected Stories by Xue Mo”, despite not fully comprehending the content.

Xue Mo’s Book-house Lantern Series will also be exhibited during the festival, displaying the impressive innovation of Tianyu. A captivating theme will be presented in the exhibit, with the young Xue Mo and the dream-achiever Xue Mo gazing at each other from afar, evoking the power of dreams. Notably, the exhibition of Xue Mo’s works has garnered extensive support from all Tianyu employees.

Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc, a subsidiary of Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co.,Ltd., has been hosting over one hundred lantern festivals across the United States over the past decade, attracting millions of visitors and establishing long-term partnerships with zoos, botanical gardens, and others.

Tianyu lanterns have earned popularity among visitors due to their distinctive exhibitions that integrate environmental protection concepts and story-telling designs. Through engaging with visitors and collecting customer feedback, Tianyu’s R&D team continually enhances its lantern products to ensure customer satisfaction.

For example, by combining modern lighting sources with new technology materials, and incorporating interactive installations, Tianyu lanterns festival resembles an amusement park, providing an unparalleled immersive experience for attendees of all ages.

Several TV stations owned by CBS, NBC, and ABC have reported on the festival, with visitors sharing photos on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

As a cultural and artistic corporation, Tianyu continuously pushes the boundaries by integrating cultural concepts into its lantern festivals. Through art and light, the company aims to promote positive values and raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. Tianyu hopes to make a contribution to creating a sustainable world. Additionally, Tianyu lantern festival serves as a platform to introduce festival-goers to and foster appreciation for Chinese culture.

Xue Mo is a celebrated cultural scholar, contemporary Chinese writer, Vice-Chairman of the Gansu Writers’ Association, Dean of the Guangzhou Research Institute for Shangpa Culture, and a humanities tutor at both Fudan University and SHUTCM Cancer Research Institute. He is also the chief expert at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies.

Writer Xue Mo has been shortlisted three times for the Mao Dun literature Award, and his representative works include full-length novels “Desert Rites,” “Desert Hunters,” “White Tiger Pass,” “Liangzhou Ci: A Tale of Wulin,” “Wild Fox Ridge,” and “Curse of Xixia.” His “Desert Trilogy” is considered a landmark in literature from China’s western regions.

Xue Mo’s works, such as “Laozi’s True Thoughts: Xue Mo Interprets Dao De Jing” and the epic poem “Suosalang,” have cemented his position as an essential figure in China’s contemporary literary and cultural sphere. His “Selected Stories by Xue Mo” has been translated into more than two dozen languages, including English, French, German, and Spanish, and published worldwide. At the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair, Xue Mo took the top rank in the list of international media coverage.

Xue Mo’s writing is heavily influenced by his hometown in western China and embodies the essence of traditional Chinese culture. His writing style perfectly blends hallucinatory realism with minute descriptions of rural life in China and the inner worlds of Chinese people. He uses various literary forms, such as short stories, novels, poems, and prose essays, and his work explores themes such as love, freedom, life and death, and humanity’s relationship with nature. His works have received critical acclaim, enjoyed extensive media coverage at home and abroad, and are considered seminal literature from China’s western regions.