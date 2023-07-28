“Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023” officially inaugurated creating a diverse cultural exchange and broadening international artistic perspectives

MACAU, July 28 - “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023”, the mega international cultural and artistic event of the city, was inaugurated with an opening ceremony held at the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) today (28 July), and the Main Exhibition and the Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists were unveiled simultaneously. A total of 30 art exhibitions across the city will open successively from July to October, allowing the public to experience the diverse cultural exchanges in the city and enhancing the cultural tourism experience while embarking on a grand aesthetic journey.

The inauguration ceremony of “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023” was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U; the Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Wan Sucheng; the Counselor and Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Gao Yuan; the Consul General of Portugal in Macao, Alexandre Leitão; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Kong Chi Meng; the Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong; the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Lawrence Ho; the Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, Pansy Ho; the President of Sands China Ltd., Dr. Wilfred Wong; the Managing Director of SJM RSORTS, LIMITED, Daisy Ho; the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Frederic Luvisutto; the Executive Vice President, Corporate Office of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Buddy Lam; and the Chief Curator of “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023”, Qiu Zhijie. Over 200 participating artists and guests of Art Macao unveiled the mega event this year. A welcome dinner was held at MGM Cotai Ballroom on the evening of the same day, and all participating entities celebrated a great success in “Art Macao”.

The President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, remarked in her speech that the Macao SAR Government has attached great importance to cultural development and actively promoted the establishment of Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist” in recent years. The Government has also further extended its cooperation with the integrated resorts, aggregating their global resources, international networks and professional experience to create dynamizing forces in favour of the long-term development of Macao. In the future, Macao will seek to foster cultural prosperity by organising national, regional and international cultural exchange activities, further implementing its position as “One Base” in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, striving to build a platform for cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries, highlighting Macao’s role in facilitating cultural exchanges between China and the West and mutual learning among civilisations. Meanwhile, Macao will make good use of art and cultural activities such as “Art Macao” to continuously promote, on the one hand, the exchange of Chinese culture and diverse foreign cultures in Macao, and on the other hand enhance the cultural tourism experience in Macao, presenting Macao’s innovative development to the world.

Renowned artist Qiu Zhijie, the Vice President of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, has once again served as the chief curator of this year’s “Art Macao”. Themed “The Statistics of Fortune”, the event explores scientific research and religious activities which have been inseparable from each other since ancient times, with a view to inspiring people to examine and think of the relationship between science and religion from a new perspective.

Main Exhibition at MAM to explore the relationship between science and religion

Located on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors at the MAM, the Main Exhibition entitled “The Statistics of Fortune”, features 118 pieces (sets) of works by 42 artists from 18 countries and regions, including painting, engraving, photography, mixed media, sculpture, installation, video and artificial intelligence art. Some of the works attempt to re-explore the power of mind and spirit in a world dominated by technology; some disclose the clues of science and technology in traditional mythology, religion, witchcraft and healing arts and others spiritual practices; while others move through a broad spectrum in between, alternately blending different beliefs and approaches. The Main Exhibition is held until 28 October.

Public artworks are exhibited in cultural attractions of the city; Special Exhibitions and City Pavilions bring an artistic feast

“Art Macao 2023” presents six eye-catching public art installations, showing creations of artists from China, India, Mexico, South Africa, Israel, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States, bringing the profound philosophy and intriguing art into various cultural attractions and neighbourhoods in the city. Of the six installations, Mirror 6# by famed Chinese sculptor Fu Zhongwang is staged at the North Plaza of Guia Hill Pedestrian Tunnel; while The Alchemical Leap by Jonty Hurwitz from South Africa and Yifat Davidoff from Israel will be exhibited between 4 August and 29 October at the Art Plaza of Macao Cultural Centre. The other four artworks will be presented later.

In addition, four City Pavilions, including the Vila Nova de Cerveira Pavilion, the Kyoto Pavilion, the Shenzhen Pavilion and the London Pavilion, will open successively from 1 August, showcasing the multiculturalism and artistic creativity of the cities. The six integrated resorts also conceived a variety of projects, presenting various influential exhibitions, allowing residents and tourists to enjoy the artistic feast while facilitating the development of the industrial diversification.

Local artists participate in the event to showcase the encounter of science and religion in Macao

Specially launched in “Art Macao” this year, the Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists was inaugurated on the same day at the “‧ART Space” on the 1st floor of Macao Cultural Centre. Six local artists, namely Konstantin Bessmertny, Ung Vai Meng, Lampo Leong, Chan Hin Io, Bunny Lai Sut Weng and Eric Fok Hoi Seng, were invited to create new works on the theme of the event. Some focus on how science and religion worked together to build today’s civilisation, others unveil the prosperous trade between China and the West, and some focus on human aspirations. Moreover, some question the risks of technological development brought about by today’s over-reliance on rationality, while some explore the complexity of urban ecological structures, and others ponder the issues of climate change through the combination of ink painting and video. With the creations, the exhibition fully reveals the landscape and diversity of art in Macao. As for the “Local Curatorial Project”, four selected proposals, including Revelation to __ by Myland Culture, The Typhoon of Destiny by ART YIIMA, Synchronicity – Topology of Mind by Alice Kok and The Secret of the Golden Flower by Chang Chan, will transform into exhibitions full of fantastical ideas, thus showcasing the impressive power of local creations. The four exhibitions will open successively from September.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, the “Art Macao 2023” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau, Limited, with the participation of various consulates general of different countries in Hong Kong and Macao and various higher educational institutions from Mainland China and Macao. The event is divided into eight sections, featuring 30 art exhibitions across the city to showcase modern and contemporary masterpieces by over 200 active and representative artists from more than 20 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit the event’s website at www.artmacao.mo, the official Instagram account “artmacao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.