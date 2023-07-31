Los Angeles City Honors Anawalt Lumber's 100th Anniversary
Celebrating a century of building community: Anawalt Lumber & Hardware marks its 100-year milestoneLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 20th, 2023, the City of Los Angeles officially recognized the centennial anniversary of Anawalt Lumber & Hardware. Anawalt is one of the oldest family-owned lumber, hardware, and nursery retailers in California and the largest independent store chain in metro LA.
Council members Katy Yarislavsky (District 5), Traci Park (District 11), and Hugo Soto Martinez (District 13) recommended the award for Anawalt's contributions to their districts and longstanding commitment to quality service.
Anawalt helped to build and shape the rich history of Southern California for 55 years in advance of the first big box hardware store in Los Angeles. It continues to serve LA homeowners and professional contractors with a level of personal attention unlike most stores today.
Rolando Robles, President of Anawalt Lumber & Hardware, accepted a splendidly framed certificate at Anawalt's flagship store located at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Sepulveda. Also present were Anawalt store manager Tony Cruz and category buyers David Osuna, Carolyn Collins, and Dorian Meza, who accepted the award on behalf of all Anawalt employees.
ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBER & HARDWARE
Founded in 1923, Anawalt's small, family-run lumber and hardware business has grown into a chain of five large retail stores selling home improvement, construction, and garden center merchandise. Each store carries a slightly different inventory tailored to the community it serves.
Anawalt is known for its top-quality products, knowledgeable staff, and exceptional customer service. Anawalt thanks the Los Angeles City Council and the citizens of Los Angeles for their support and anticipates another century of serving the LA community.
Stores in West Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Highland, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades are open Monday through Sunday. For store hours and product information, please visit anawaltlumber.com or call (310) 478-0324.
For tips and special offers, please follow Anawalt on Facebook and Instagram or sign up for Anwalt Rewards.
Jay Griffin
Culture Cube Marketing
+1 626-784-6678
email us here