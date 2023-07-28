St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Commercial Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4005521

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Duncan

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/28/2023 at approximately 0136 hours

STREET: I-91 South

TOWN: Thetford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 82.2

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Nelson Paniagua Hurtado

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cinnamon, NJ

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE / MODEL: Utility Trailer Manufacturer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor throughout

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle located on I-91S near MM82.2. Hanover Ambulance and Norwich Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Through investigation, Troopers determined Vehicle 1 was attempting to avoid a collision with other unidentified vehicles that were passing unsafely, and drove too far off the right side of the breakdown lane causing him to enter the grass median. Upon entering the grass median, the trailer loaded with wood products overturned. The operator reported no injuries. The right lane of the interstate was temporarily blocked off to allow Sabil and Sons towing to remove vehicle from the scene. Vermont State Police were also assisted on scene by VTrans.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.