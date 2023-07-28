St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Commercial Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4005521
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/28/2023 at approximately 0136 hours
STREET: I-91 South
TOWN: Thetford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 82.2
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR #1: Nelson Paniagua Hurtado
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cinnamon, NJ
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE / MODEL: Utility Trailer Manufacturer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor throughout
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle located on I-91S near MM82.2. Hanover Ambulance and Norwich Fire Department also responded to the crash.
Through investigation, Troopers determined Vehicle 1 was attempting to avoid a collision with other unidentified vehicles that were passing unsafely, and drove too far off the right side of the breakdown lane causing him to enter the grass median. Upon entering the grass median, the trailer loaded with wood products overturned. The operator reported no injuries. The right lane of the interstate was temporarily blocked off to allow Sabil and Sons towing to remove vehicle from the scene. Vermont State Police were also assisted on scene by VTrans.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.