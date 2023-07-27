Portugal: World Youth Day, Lisbon

World Youth Day will take place in Lisbon (Portugal) from 1-6 August 2023. Over 1.5 million pilgrims are expected in the Portuguese capital for this gathering. If you are planning to attend, please read the following advice in conjunction with the travel advisory for Portugal.



Before you go

· Plan travel and accommodation well in advance.

· Arrivals and departures into Lisbon and movements around the city may be impacted by the sheer volume of visitors. Have a contingency in place should things go wrong.

· Ensure you have comprehensive travel insurance that includes cover for theft, hospitalisation, death, repatriation, pre-existing conditions, and any activities you wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies. If you do not have insurance, you are expected to pay any costs yourself.

· Register your contact details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade so we can send you important information following an emergency.



Safety and security

· Petty crime such as bag/phone snatching and pick pocketing can occur, particularly in and around tourist sites, on public transport, in airports and railway stations, and hotel lobbies.

· Remain alert to your surroundings. Never leave bags and belongings unattended. For further information, see our travel tips.

· Ensure you keep your passport, mobile phone and personal belongings secure at all times.

Where to get help

· in an emergency, call 112 (Europe-wide, multilingual) for fire, ambulance or police.

· contact your tour leader, if you are travelling with a group

· contact your travel insurer to invoke the relevant policy cover for your situation

· refer to advice on www.safetravel.govt.nz (“when things go wrong”)

· call the 24/7 NZ Call Centre for advice: +64 99 20 20 20 or from within NZ: 0800 30 10 30

· the nearest NZ Embassy is in Paris. If you wish to speak to a consular officer during opening hours, call +33 1 4501 4341

Lost or stolen passports

· If your NZ passport has been lost, stolen or damaged, you must apply for a replacement online: www.passports.govt.nz. It will be issued and despatched by DHL courier from the NZ Passports Office in London.

· If you need to travel in a hurry, apply for an ‘urgent’ passport. It will be processed within 3 working days, plus courier delivery time.

· When you lodge an application, your previous passport will be automatically invalid for travel so make sure you have made every effort to find it.

· For all New Zealand passport questions, contact the NZ Passports Office in London: Tel: +44 207 968 2730 or email london@dia.govt.nz.

For information on World Youth Day, see WYD Lisbon 2023 (lisboa2023.org).

Posted:28 Jul 2023, 09:38