D L DAVIES: A TALE OF PIRATES, POWER, AND PASSION
Follow D L Davies’ narrative about a young birdman who rises to become the fourth prince of the Mayan Empire.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the journey of Cuauhtémoc, a 12-year-old birdman who becomes the fourth prince of the Mayan Empire in "Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests," and get ready to soar into the action-packed adventure of a lifetime. Cuauhtémoc embarks on a mission to build the first air force in history, advance medical research, and defeat treacherous pirates with the support of the emperor. Yet in addition to these difficulties, he also has to deal with the dishonest sun priests and their cruel methods.
But that's not all! Cuauhtémoc is also a ladies' man, charming and attracting several beautiful women along the way. And he's not afraid to take on any bad guys who cross his path, leaving a trail of heads and shark food in his wake. This is a story of what might have been, with no shades of gray as every character is either pure good or pure evil. Will Cuauhtémoc defeat his adversaries and emerge as a renowned hero?
D L Davies is no ordinary writer - he's a daredevil who has lived life on the edge! Growing up in a variety of US states, from breathtaking Montana to sunny Florida, Davies developed a thirst for adventure that led him to serve six years in the army and travel to Germany in the 1970s. Despite working as a welder and auto mechanic, he never lost his drive to create fantastical tales to share to everyone. Know more about Davies by visiting his website at https://dldaviescuauhtemoc.com/.
Grab a copy of "Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests" today.
