Senate Bill 871 Printer's Number 1021

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1021

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

871

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, FARRY, BROWN, BOSCOLA,

ROTHMAN AND DUSH, JULY 27, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further

providing for debarment or suspension.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 531(b)(11) of Title 62 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a

subparagraph to read:

§ 531. Debarment or suspension.



(b) Causes for debarment or suspension.--The causes for

debarment or suspension include:



(11) Unsatisfactory performance, including, but not

limited to, any of the following:



(viii) A demonstrated history of an action specified

under subparagraph (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (v), (vi) or

