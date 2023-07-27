Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,144 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 871 Printer's Number 1021

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1021

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

871

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, FARRY, BROWN, BOSCOLA,

ROTHMAN AND DUSH, JULY 27, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further

providing for debarment or suspension.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 531(b)(11) of Title 62 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a

subparagraph to read:

§ 531. Debarment or suspension.

* * *

(b) Causes for debarment or suspension.--The causes for

debarment or suspension include:

* * *

(11) Unsatisfactory performance, including, but not

limited to, any of the following:

* * *

(viii) A demonstrated history of an action specified

under subparagraph (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (v), (vi) or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 871 Printer's Number 1021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more