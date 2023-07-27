Senate Bill 871 Printer's Number 1021
PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1021
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
871
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, FARRY, BROWN, BOSCOLA,
ROTHMAN AND DUSH, JULY 27, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 27, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further
providing for debarment or suspension.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 531(b)(11) of Title 62 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a
subparagraph to read:
§ 531. Debarment or suspension.
* * *
(b) Causes for debarment or suspension.--The causes for
debarment or suspension include:
* * *
(11) Unsatisfactory performance, including, but not
limited to, any of the following:
* * *
(viii) A demonstrated history of an action specified
under subparagraph (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (v), (vi) or
