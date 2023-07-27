Senate Bill 885 Printer's Number 1023

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - (1) The name, Social Security number, age, sex and

address of the perpetrator.

(2) A description of the abuse, neglect, abandonment or

exploitation committed by the perpetrator, including the date

or dates of the incidents.

(c) Notification.--The department shall provide notification

to an individual that the individual's name is being placed on

the registry electronically, if electronic contact information

is available, and by certified and registered mail.

(d) Administrative review and appeal process.--An individual

placed on the registry may appeal the determination within 90

days from the date the notification of the determination was

sent to the individual. The following shall apply:

(1) During the 90-day appeal period, the registry shall

note "pending appeal" and, if an appeal is filed, this

notation shall remain until the appeal process is concluded.

(2) If an individual placed on the registry files an

appeal within 90 days of notification of the determination,

the department shall review the determination within 60 days

of the filing date of the appeal, unless the individual

requests to waive the administrative review process.

(3) After administrative review, if the department

reverses the determination, the individual's name shall be

removed from the registry.

(4) If the department does not reverse the determination

or the individual waives the administrative review process,

the appeal shall be conducted as provided under 1 Pa. Code

Pt. II (relating to general rules of administrative practice

and procedure) and 6 Pa. Code Ch. 3 (relating to fair

hearings and appeals).

20230SB0885PN1023 - 2 -

