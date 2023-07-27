Senate Bill 885 Printer's Number 1023
PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - (1) The name, Social Security number, age, sex and
address of the perpetrator.
(2) A description of the abuse, neglect, abandonment or
exploitation committed by the perpetrator, including the date
or dates of the incidents.
(c) Notification.--The department shall provide notification
to an individual that the individual's name is being placed on
the registry electronically, if electronic contact information
is available, and by certified and registered mail.
(d) Administrative review and appeal process.--An individual
placed on the registry may appeal the determination within 90
days from the date the notification of the determination was
sent to the individual. The following shall apply:
(1) During the 90-day appeal period, the registry shall
note "pending appeal" and, if an appeal is filed, this
notation shall remain until the appeal process is concluded.
(2) If an individual placed on the registry files an
appeal within 90 days of notification of the determination,
the department shall review the determination within 60 days
of the filing date of the appeal, unless the individual
requests to waive the administrative review process.
(3) After administrative review, if the department
reverses the determination, the individual's name shall be
removed from the registry.
(4) If the department does not reverse the determination
or the individual waives the administrative review process,
the appeal shall be conducted as provided under 1 Pa. Code
Pt. II (relating to general rules of administrative practice
and procedure) and 6 Pa. Code Ch. 3 (relating to fair
hearings and appeals).
20230SB0885PN1023 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30