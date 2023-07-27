Submit Release
Senate Bill 859 Printer's Number 1024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1024

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

859

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, DILLON, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD,

BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI AND KANE, JULY 27, 2023

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JULY 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An

act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of

landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and

amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law

relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing for

reusable tenant screening report.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known

as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 106. Reusable Tenant Screening Report.--(a) A

landlord may elect to accept a reusable tenant screening report

in offering real property for lease. A landlord is not required

to accept a reusable tenant screening report.

(b) A landlord may require an applicant to state that there

has not been a material change to the information in the

reusable tenant screening report.

(c) If an applicant provides a reusable tenant screening

report to a landlord that accepts reusable tenant screening

