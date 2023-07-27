Senate Bill 859 Printer's Number 1024
PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1024
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
859
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, DILLON, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD,
BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI AND KANE, JULY 27, 2023
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JULY 27, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An
act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of
landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and
amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law
relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing for
reusable tenant screening report.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known
as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 106. Reusable Tenant Screening Report.--(a) A
landlord may elect to accept a reusable tenant screening report
in offering real property for lease. A landlord is not required
to accept a reusable tenant screening report.
(b) A landlord may require an applicant to state that there
has not been a material change to the information in the
reusable tenant screening report.
(c) If an applicant provides a reusable tenant screening
report to a landlord that accepts reusable tenant screening
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20