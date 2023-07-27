Senate Bill 860 Printer's Number 1025
PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1025
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
860
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, SAVAL, VOGEL,
TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, A. WILLIAMS, KEARNEY, DILLON, COMITTA,
STREET, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, MUTH AND KANE,
JULY 27, 2023
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JULY 27, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An
act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of
landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and
amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law
relating thereto," in creation of leases, statute of frauds
and mortgaging of leaseholds, providing for rental
applications.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known
as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 207. Rental Applications. --( a) A landlord or the
landlord's agent may not charge a rental application fee of more
than twenty-five dollars ($25) to apply to enter into a rental
agreement for a residential dwelling unit.
(b) A landlord or the landlord's agent may only use a rental
application fee to conduct a background check on the applicant.
A background check under this subsection shall include a check
