Senate Bill 860 Printer's Number 1025

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1025

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

860

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, SAVAL, VOGEL,

TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, A. WILLIAMS, KEARNEY, DILLON, COMITTA,

STREET, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, MUTH AND KANE,

JULY 27, 2023

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JULY 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An

act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of

landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and

amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law

relating thereto," in creation of leases, statute of frauds

and mortgaging of leaseholds, providing for rental

applications.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known

as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 207. Rental Applications. --( a) A landlord or the

landlord's agent may not charge a rental application fee of more

than twenty-five dollars ($25) to apply to enter into a rental

agreement for a residential dwelling unit.

(b) A landlord or the landlord's agent may only use a rental

application fee to conduct a background check on the applicant.

A background check under this subsection shall include a check

