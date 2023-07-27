Senate Bill 869 Printer's Number 1028
PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1028
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
869
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STREET, LAUGHLIN, SAVAL, FONTANA, KEARNEY, COSTA,
CAPPELLETTI AND BARTOLOTTA, JULY 27, 2023
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JULY 27, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An
act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for
patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana
organization registration; imposing duties on the Department
of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana
organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical
Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana
Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research
program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,
the Department of Education and the Department of Human
Services; and providing for academic clinical research
centers and for penalties and enforcement," in patients,
providing for cultivating cannabis for personal use.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known
as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 511. Cultivating cannabis for personal use.
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a patient who is
21 years of age or older and has been a resident of this
Commonwealth for a period of at least 30 days may cultivate
cannabis for personal use subject to the following:
