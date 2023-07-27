Submit Release
Senate Bill 869 Printer's Number 1028

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1028

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

869

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STREET, LAUGHLIN, SAVAL, FONTANA, KEARNEY, COSTA,

CAPPELLETTI AND BARTOLOTTA, JULY 27, 2023

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JULY 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," in patients,

providing for cultivating cannabis for personal use.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known

as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 511. Cultivating cannabis for personal use.

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a patient who is

21 years of age or older and has been a resident of this

Commonwealth for a period of at least 30 days may cultivate

cannabis for personal use subject to the following:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

You just read:

