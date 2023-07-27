Senate Resolution 148 Printer's Number 1030
PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1030
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
148
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, SCHWANK,
KANE, BREWSTER, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, JULY 27, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 27, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of August 2023 as "Civic Health Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Civic engagement is a critical opportunity for a
voter to shape the policies that affect the health challenges
facing the voter's local community; and
WHEREAS, Civic health describes the capacity of a community
to address issues that impact the well-being of community
members through participation in elections and other civic
engagement activities; and
WHEREAS, Civic participation gives a voter the ability to
shape the policies that affect a voter's personal health
outcomes; and
WHEREAS, An individual who votes as a form of civic
participation self-reports better health than an individual who
does not vote; and
WHEREAS, Health outcomes may be determined by nonmedical
factors, including access to food, transportation and affordable
housing; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18