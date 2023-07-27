Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,144 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 148 Printer's Number 1030

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1030

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

148

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, SCHWANK,

KANE, BREWSTER, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, JULY 27, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 27, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of August 2023 as "Civic Health Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Civic engagement is a critical opportunity for a

voter to shape the policies that affect the health challenges

facing the voter's local community; and

WHEREAS, Civic health describes the capacity of a community

to address issues that impact the well-being of community

members through participation in elections and other civic

engagement activities; and

WHEREAS, Civic participation gives a voter the ability to

shape the policies that affect a voter's personal health

outcomes; and

WHEREAS, An individual who votes as a form of civic

participation self-reports better health than an individual who

does not vote; and

WHEREAS, Health outcomes may be determined by nonmedical

factors, including access to food, transportation and affordable

housing; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Resolution 148 Printer's Number 1030

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more