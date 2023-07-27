Senate Bill 861 Printer's Number 1026
PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1026
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
861
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, SAVAL, PENNYCUICK, MUTH, KEARNEY,
KANE, BREWSTER AND CAPPELLETTI, JULY 27, 2023
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JULY 27, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261),
entitled "An act providing for the rights and duties of
manufactured home owners or operators and manufactured home
lessees," further providing for damages.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13 of the act of November 24, 1976
(P.L.1176, No.261), known as the Manufactured Home Community
Rights Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 13. Damages.--* * *
(g) When the manufactured home community owner or operator
and a manufactured home lessee execute a renewed or extended
lease for a manufactured home space on or after the effective
date of this subsection, which increases rent or payables to the
lessor, the manufactured home community owner or operator may
not collect increased rent or fee-payable rent from the
manufactured home lessee if any of the following apply:
(1) The manufactured home community owner or operator fails
to disclose the amount of the increased rent or fee-payable rent
