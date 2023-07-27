Submit Release
Senate Bill 861 Printer's Number 1026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1026

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

861

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, SAVAL, PENNYCUICK, MUTH, KEARNEY,

KANE, BREWSTER AND CAPPELLETTI, JULY 27, 2023

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JULY 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261),

entitled "An act providing for the rights and duties of

manufactured home owners or operators and manufactured home

lessees," further providing for damages.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13 of the act of November 24, 1976

(P.L.1176, No.261), known as the Manufactured Home Community

Rights Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 13. Damages.--* * *

(g) When the manufactured home community owner or operator

and a manufactured home lessee execute a renewed or extended

lease for a manufactured home space on or after the effective

date of this subsection, which increases rent or payables to the

lessor, the manufactured home community owner or operator may

not collect increased rent or fee-payable rent from the

manufactured home lessee if any of the following apply:

(1) The manufactured home community owner or operator fails

to disclose the amount of the increased rent or fee-payable rent

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

