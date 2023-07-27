Senate Bill 863 Printer's Number 1027

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - supplemental annuities commencing 1998), 5708.6 (relating to

supplemental annuities commencing 2002) and 5708.7 (relating to

supplemental annuities commencing 2003) and the special

supplemental postretirement adjustments provided for in sections

5708.4 (relating to special supplemental postretirement

adjustment) and 5708.8 (relating to special supplemental

postretirement adjustment of 2002).

(b) Amount of additional supplemental annuity.--The amount

of the supplemental annuity payable under this section shall be

a percentage of the amount of the monthly annuity payment on

July 1, 2023, determined on the basis of the most recent

effective date of retirement, as follows:

Most recent effective date of

retirement Percentage factor

July 2, 2000, through July 1, 2001 15.0%

July 2, 1999, through July 1, 2000 15.5%

July 2, 1998, through July 1, 1999 16.0%

July 2, 1997, through July 1, 1998 16.5%

July 2, 1996, through July 1, 1997 17.0%

July 2, 1995, through July 1, 1996 17.5%

July 2, 1994, through July 1, 1995 18.0%

July 2, 1993, through July 1, 1994 18.5%

July 2, 1992, through July 1, 1993 19.0%

July 2, 1991, through July 1, 1992 19.5%

July 2, 1990, through July 1, 1991 20.0%

July 2, 1989, through July 1, 1990 20.5%

July 2, 1988, through July 1, 1989 21.0%

July 2, 1987, through July 1, 1988 21.5%

July 2, 1986, through July 1, 1987 22.0%

July 2, 1985, through July 1, 1986 22.5%

20230SB0863PN1027 - 2 -

