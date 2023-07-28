Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,576 in the last 365 days.

Future Proof of Property Joins Poudre Valley REA’s Co-Op Connections Program and Offers Discount to Members

Future Proof of Property Logo

Proof In Pictures, Stored Off-Site

Explanation of purpose and process of future-proofing property

What is 'future-proofing' and why do we need it?

Colorado startup wants to introduce themselves and their unique photo evidence service to PVREA members!

The Co-Op Connections program provides an excellent opportunity for a startup company like ours to introduce our one-of-a-kind service to our neighborhood.”
— Diana Wilson
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado startup Future Proof Of Property is participating in Poudre Valley REA’s Co-Op Connections program by offering a 20% discount to PVREA members. The program contracts with local businesses to offer discounts to their members. “The Co-Op Connections program provides an excellent opportunity for a startup company like ours to introduce our one-of-a-kind service to our neighborhood”, said Diana Wilson, FPOP founder.

Future Proof Of Property sends teams into homes and businesses to create hundreds to thousands of high-definition still images and sweep videos. The images are encrypted ‘on-the-fly’ and deposited in a secure cloud storage locker, where they are always available for the customer to view, download and share with others or attach to a police report or insurance claim. The images are also useful when renting property to document conditions before move-in.

Co-Op Connections is a free program for members of Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association and is put on by their partner Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Members and businesses can find more information on their website, or contact:
Sam Taggart

Strategic Communications Director
Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association, Inc.
c: 970.286.1735
o: 970.282.6424

Diana Wilson
Future Proof Of Property
+1 970-682-5757
info@futureproofofproperty.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Future Proof of Property Joins Poudre Valley REA’s Co-Op Connections Program and Offers Discount to Members

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more