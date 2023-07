Future Proof of Property Joins Poudre Valley REA’s Co-Op Connections Program and Offers Discount to Members

Proof In Pictures, Stored Off-Site What is 'future-proofing' and why do we need it?

Colorado startup wants to introduce themselves and their unique photo evidence service to PVREA members!

The Co-Op Connections program provides an excellent opportunity for a startup company like ours to introduce our one-of-a-kind service to our neighborhood.” — Diana Wilson

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado startup Future Proof Of Property is participating in Poudre Valley REA’s Co-Op Connections program by offering a 20% discount to PVREA members. The program contracts with local businesses to offer discounts to their members. “The Co-Op Connections program provides an excellent opportunity for a startup company like ours to introduce our one-of-a-kind service to our neighborhood”, said Diana Wilson, FPOP founder.Future Proof Of Property sends teams into homes and businesses to create hundreds to thousands of high-definition still images and sweep videos. The images are encrypted ‘on-the-fly’ and deposited in a secure cloud storage locker, where they are always available for the customer to view, download and share with others or attach to a police report or insurance claim. The images are also useful when renting property to document conditions before move-in.Co-Op Connections is a free program for members of Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association and is put on by their partner Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Members and businesses can find more information on their website , or contact:Sam TaggartStrategic Communications DirectorPoudre Valley Rural Electric Association, Inc.c: 970.286.1735o: 970.282.6424