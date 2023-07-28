Future Proof of Property Joins Poudre Valley REA’s Co-Op Connections Program and Offers Discount to Members
Colorado startup wants to introduce themselves and their unique photo evidence service to PVREA members!
The Co-Op Connections program provides an excellent opportunity for a startup company like ours to introduce our one-of-a-kind service to our neighborhood.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado startup Future Proof Of Property is participating in Poudre Valley REA’s Co-Op Connections program by offering a 20% discount to PVREA members. The program contracts with local businesses to offer discounts to their members. “The Co-Op Connections program provides an excellent opportunity for a startup company like ours to introduce our one-of-a-kind service to our neighborhood”, said Diana Wilson, FPOP founder.
— Diana Wilson
Future Proof Of Property sends teams into homes and businesses to create hundreds to thousands of high-definition still images and sweep videos. The images are encrypted ‘on-the-fly’ and deposited in a secure cloud storage locker, where they are always available for the customer to view, download and share with others or attach to a police report or insurance claim. The images are also useful when renting property to document conditions before move-in.
Co-Op Connections is a free program for members of Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association and is put on by their partner Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Members and businesses can find more information on their website, or contact:
Sam Taggart
Strategic Communications Director
Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association, Inc.
c: 970.286.1735
o: 970.282.6424
Diana Wilson
Future Proof Of Property
+1 970-682-5757
info@futureproofofproperty.com
