Colorado's Future Proof of Property Will Add Do-It-Yourself Content to Their Website
Most people already have the tools for creating photo and video evidence of their property, so we’ll provide a lot of practical advice about documenting our assets properly.”FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Proof of Property, a novel service that creates and stores digital photographic evidence of property for legal and insurance purposes, is creating ‘Do-It-Yourself’ content that will be featured on their website in August. “Most people already have the tools for creating photo and video evidence of their property, so we’ll provide a lot of practical advice about documenting our assets properly. In addition, we’ll give away free long-term cloud storage, leaving no cost or excuse for you to delay in creating your evidence immediately”, said Diana Wilson, founder.
— Diana Wilson
The company believes that photographic records should be the foundation of ALL preparedness plans, and that these records will expedite and improve the process of filing a police report or insurance claim if needed in the future. Their teams need about two hours to create hundreds or thousands of high resolution still photos and videos in a typical residential home. The images are encrypted ‘on-the-fly’ and stored in a secure Cloud locker where the customer can access them from anywhere to share and download anytime.
“The insurance industry is going through a painful transformation due to the increasing climate crises, and we could be creating evidence that improves the processing of claims and helps all parties reduce fraud, litigation, paperwork and time”, Wilson said. She thinks that photographic property records could be useful in a wide variety of industries in addition to insurance, such as property management, vacation rentals, estate planning, financial advising, historians, and restoration services. Their team is also available to speak to businesses, HOAs, clients, schools, or neighborhood groups.
