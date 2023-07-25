New Company Advocates For Routine Use of Photos To Strengthen Insurance Protections
Consumers should create digital photo evidence now to be ready for property loss and insurance company disputes.
Your insurance policy is only worth what you can prove after the property is gone.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado startup Future Proof Of Property is on a mission to encourage the routine use of photographic evidence to improve the experience and results of filing an insurance claim. They say that taking photos of property and contents can alleviate the top three major crises facing today’s insurance industry: Fraud, under-insurance, and the need for evidence to support and calculate claim settlements. Another insurance-industry crisis that has emerged from the Marshall Fire aftermath is the requirement that consumers must sue their insurance provider in court to receive their policy benefits.
“Your insurance policy is only worth what you can prove after the property is gone”, said Diana Wilson, founder of Future Proof Of Property. Consumers have responsibilities relative to their policy, and they bear the burden of proof when filing a claim. There needs to be evidence that they owned the property, that it was lost/destroyed, and what the value was at the time of loss. This is especially difficult to do with inherited items and collections, and property improvements that were done without a permit and inspection as proof. In most cases, pictures easily meet this burden of proof.
Wilson believes that consumers must be much more pro-active in assuring their insurance is adequate, starting with sharing property images with insurance companies when getting a quote, and sending them new pictures anytime we buy or sell valuable or vulnerable items, or when we make improvements to our property. “If we store our property photos and videos in a safe cloud-storage locker, we can create temporary access codes that would allow our insurance company, estate planner, executor or family members to visit the locker and view the images”, said Wilson. “Creating digital photo evidence is a simple, safe and affordable solution for a wide variety of possible problems in the future. Picture less stress.”
Future Proof Of Property sends teams into homes and businesses to create hundreds / thousands of high-definition still images and sweep videos. The images are encrypted ‘on-the-fly’ and deposited in a secure cloud storage locker. In addition to providing notary and evidence-creation services, their staff can visit your business, neighborhood, or group to discuss how to protect assets with photos stored off-site. They have a link to free long-term cloud storage on their website and are currently developing D-I-Y content that will be added to their website in August.
